Kobe Paras on real score with Kyline Alcantara: 'We are great friends'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 5:10pm
Composite image of actress Kyline Alcantara and basketball player Kobe Paras
Rustan's / Released; Kobe Paras via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball player Kobe Paras said that he and actress Kyline Alcantara are just friends. 

The Filipino cager was asked by GMA News Online at the GMA Gala 2024 held on Saturday, July 20. 

“We are great friends,” Kobe said. “Bakit girlfriend agad? Nagtanong na ba ako?” 

The cager repeated what he confirmed. 

“We are just great friends right now, really close friends,” Kobe said. 

Kyline and Kobe have been subject of dating rumors ever since their holding hands photo surfaced. 

In a recent interview with Philstar.com at the opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Kyline did not deny that it was her who had a date with Kobe as seen in Kobe’s Instagram Stories, and vice versa. 

The actress also said the she is single.

“Single life is great! Totoo ‘yung sinasabi nila na masarap talaga maging single,” she declared, “Pero masarap din namang magmahal,” Kyline said. 

RELATED: ‘Never give up on love’: Kyline Alcantara confirms date with Kobe Paras, but what’s the real score?

