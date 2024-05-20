^

Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras dating? Internet users speculate

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 1:52pm
Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras dating? Internet users speculate
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Are Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara dating? 

This is the question asked by internet users after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Kobe and Kyline posted similar photos on Instagram. 

In his Instagram story, Kobe shared a photo of his table in a restaurant with two wine glasses and a bouquet of flowers. 

Kyline, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram account photos similar to those by Kobe. 

She only captioned it with a care emoji. 

Social media users believed that Kobe and Kyline were together in the restaurant. 

An Instagram user commented on Kyline's post. 

"Hala are you with Kobe?" the user asked. 

Though Kyline didn't reply, an Instagram users replied that she thinks that they are together because of the same restaurant. 

"I think so, pareho sila nagstory ng nasa Helm eh," the user commented. 

