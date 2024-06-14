^

Bea Alonzo on split with Dominic Roque: 'Hindi ako ang nakipag-break'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 11:50am
Former celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque
MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo revealed that she did not ask for the breakup with her ex-fiance Dominique Roque. 

The actress made the revelation during her interview with Nelson Canlas aired on the Thursday newcast of "24 Oras." 

The GMA reporter remarked about the actress being the first who initiated the breakup and was the first to be affected by their split.

"People forget that ikaw 'yung unang nakipag-break. Ikaw 'yung unang na-apektuhan," Canlas said in the middle of their conversation after the actress admitted about being hurt by "false narratives" about her life. 

"Actually, that's false. Hindi. Hindi ako ang nakipag-break," Bea replied. 

She was quick to say that she would not like to talk about her highly publicized breakup with Dominic. She reasoned that she wanted to preserve the good aspects and memories with her former flame. 

"Let's leave it in the past. It's amicable. OK naman kami. I think it will be disrespectful to the relationship and to the other person to talk about it. It's a very sensitive topic. And gusto kong bigyang ng respeto at gusto kong iwan sa magandang paraan what we had," Bea said. 

Earlier in the interview, the actress talked about how she coped with her recent heartbreak and how she felt about her private life being public. 

"Doon siguro ako pinaka-naapektuhan kasi maraming nagspre-spread ng false narrative about my life. And when you're going through something really difficult in your life and you have other people narrating it for you in a different way, very different from the way you see it and very different from the truth, sobrang sakit niya," the actress said.

"Kasi, yes, it affects you kasi it's one thing to go through something silently, like a very, very huge heartbreak. But it's another thing to be going through it in front of the public nang iba 'yung narrative," she added.

Last May, she filed cyber libel cases against online showbiz talk show hosts Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz. Similarly, Dominic also filed a cyber libel case against Fermin for the "malicious statements and innuendos" the latter said on her online show. 

Bea will be next seen in the upcoming thriller drama "Widow's War," starring with Carla Abellana, on GMA-7. 

