Bea Alonzo files cyber libel charges vs Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz, others

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo has filed three separate cyber libel cases against showbiz columnists Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz along with their co-hosts in their respective online programs.

In a GMA News report, it said that Bea also filed a complaint against her basher who pretended to be close to her at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

She was accompanied by her lawyer Joey Garcia and manager Shirley Kuan.

Bea's affidavit said that she was a victim of "false, malicious and damaging information" from the basher, which was discussed by Ogie and Cristy in their respective online channels.

Bea made headlines last February after she confirmed the end of her engagement with Dominic Roque.

They got engaged last July 2023.

