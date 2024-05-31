^

Dominic Roque files cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 5:45pm
Dominic Roque files cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin
Actor Dominique Roque files cyber libel case against showbiz columnist and host Cristy Fermin in the Office of the City Prosecutor of Pasig City as seen on the Instagram post of GMA News reporter Nelson Canlas on May 31, 2024.
Instagram / nelsoncanlas

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque is suing showbiz columnist and host Cristy Fermin with cyber libel for the "malicious statements and innuendos" the latter said on her online show. 

GMA News reporter Nelson Canlas posted photos of the actor filing the case against Fermin on his Instagram on Friday, May 31. 

"Nagsampa ng cyber libel case ang aktor na si Dominic Roque laban kay Cristy Fermin sa Office of the City Prosecutor ng Pasig City.

"Ang ilang malicious statements and innuendos na sinabi ni Fermin sa kanyang YouTube channel na 'Showbiz Now Na' ang naging basehan ng aktor para magsampa ng kaso," wrote Canlas on Instagram. 

Earlier this month, Dominic's ex-fiancee, actress Bea Alonzo, also filed cyber libel cases against Fermin, and another showbiz columnist and host Ogie Diaz. 

Last May 10, celebrity couple Sharon Cuneta and former Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan also filed a cyber libel case against Fermin. 

RELATED: Bea Alonzo files cyber libel charges vs Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz, others

