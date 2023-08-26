Vice Ganda's 'Everybody, Sing!', DonBelle's 'An Inconvenient Love' win at 2023 ContentAsia Awards

Posters for "Everybody, Sing!" and "An Inconvenient Love"

MANILA, Philippines — "An Inconvenient Love," starring the popular love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and the game show "Everybody, Sing!" hosted by comedian Vice Ganda were victorious at the 2023 ContentAsia Awards.

The second season of "Everybody, Sing!" won the Best Asian Original Game Show award, beating Singapore's "That Free Money Show" and "SGD10000," Hong Kong's "Super Trio – Ladies First Special" and Japan's "Uprising Kitchen."

The award was accepted at a ceremony held in Bangkok last August 24 by the show's supervising producer Marcus Vinuya who thanked ABS-CBN, Vice Ganda and fellow crew members.

Donny and Belle's "An Inconvenient Love" won the Best Asian Feature Film or Telenovela award over Malaysia's "Lebai Sampan" and "Sekolah Sampah" and Singapore's "Silent Walls" entries.

Related: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to star in first teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'

ABS-CBN's Ruel S. Bayani, who served on the jury panel for this year's ContentAsia Awards, accepted the award for "An Inconvenient Love." He thanked ABS-CBN as well as the film's director Petersen Vargas and its lead stars collectively known as DonBelle.

GMA's "The Atom Araullo Specials: Mata sa Dilim" won Best Current Affairs Program Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets over nominees from Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Executive producer Ian Simbulan accepted the award.

The recently-concluded "Dirty Linen" was up for Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia but lost to Japan's "Rebooting."

The Philippine adaptation of "Flower of Evil," starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe, was up for Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia but lost to Thailand's "23:23."

Related: 'Possibilities': Vice Ganda just waiting for invitation to guest on 'Bubble Gang'

The highest-profile awards went to Korean stars Bae Suzy for Best Female Lead in a TV Program or Series Made in Asia for her role in "Anna" and Heo Sung-tae in the male counterpart of the category for his role in "Decoy."

Also on the jury with Bayani were GMA's Roxanne Barcelona and Joey Abacan, ABS-CBN producer EJ Mallari and media executive Vitto Lazatin.

Last year's Filipino winners included "The Broken Marriage Vow," starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Brillante Mendoza's "Gensan Punch" and director Treb Monteras II.

Entertainment information ContentAsia created its own awards last 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award-giving body recognizes entertainment and informational content around the continent.

RELATED: Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion ‘bookazine’ with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan