Koolpals to celebrate 5th anniversary via school fair-like event

MANILA, Philippines — Koolpals GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, Muman Reyes and Ryan Rems Sarita are set to celebrate their five years in podcasting via "The KoolPals Block Party: a Stand-Up Comedy + Music Special" in 123 Block on May 11.

Apart from comedy show, musical acts lined up to the school fair-like event includes Kween Yasmin, Eloisa, Lion and the Scouts, Tanya Markova, Dilaw and Johnoy Danao.

“This year, pagsasamahin natin sa isang stage ang stand-up comedy at lahat ng paboritong guests at banda ng mga KoolPals para i-celebrate ang limang taon na tawanan at pagsasamahan," GB said.

“Kung sa tingin niyo malupit ang 4th anniversary sa Solaire, tama kayo. Pero mas malupit itong 5th anniversary," James added.

The KoolPals, whether you’re listening to their podcast or watching Comedy Manila Shows, have been taking the country on this wild, funny, and downright adventure.

Whether you’re stuck in traffic, doing laundry, or just avoiding adulting, The KoolPals have been aiming to be people's trusty co-pilots for the last five years.

This event is presented by The KoolPals with GNN Entertainment Productions and Tai Chi, in partnership with Spotify.

RELATED: Kitchie Nadal to celebrate 20th anniversary with solo concert in June