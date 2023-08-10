Vice Ganda becomes first Filipino to have 15M Twitter followers amid controversy with Ion Perez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda made history as the first Filipino who has 15 million followers on Twitter or X.

In a recent episode of "It's Showtime," Vice said that despite the recent icing controversy with boyfriend Ion Perez, he gained more followers.

“Tingnan mo nga naman o mas dumami pa ang followers ko. Mas marami pa ‘yung nag-follow talaga. Sa lahat ng mga naganap, mas dumagsa pa ang followers ko. Maraming salamat talaga. Seriously, maraming-maraming salamat sa aking mga Twitter followers,” he said.

“Ang dami n’yo na, 15 million. Nakakatuwa ‘yung first Filipino to have 15 million followers on Twitter, now X,” he added.

Vice also thanked his co-host Anne Curtis who introduced him to Twitter.

“Kasi dati, hindi pa masyadong malala ang social media ay Facebook Queen na ako. Ako ‘yung first Filipino naman to reach one million followers sa Facebook. Tapos si Anne nagti-Twitter siya, sabi niya, ‘Mag-Twitter ka.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ayaw ko pangsosyal lang ‘yan, saka masyadong nakakaartista'," he said.

“Tapos ngayon mayroon na tayong 15 million. Maraming, maraming salamat. Napakarami diyan ang madlang na nakatutok sa ‘Showtime’ araw-araw,” he added.

Vice also announced that his game show "Everybody Sing" is nominated as Best Asian Original Game Show at ContentAsia Awards.

