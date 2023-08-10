^

Entertainment

Vice Ganda becomes first Filipino to have 15M Twitter followers amid controversy with Ion Perez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 1:53pm
Vice Ganda becomes first Filipino to have 15M Twitter followers amid controversy with Ion Perez
Vice Ganda
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda made history as the first Filipino who has 15 million followers on Twitter or X. 

In a recent episode of "It's Showtime," Vice said that despite the recent icing controversy with boyfriend Ion Perez, he gained more followers. 

“Tingnan mo nga naman o mas dumami pa ang followers ko. Mas marami pa ‘yung nag-follow talaga. Sa lahat ng mga naganap, mas dumagsa pa ang followers ko. Maraming salamat talaga. Seriously, maraming-maraming salamat sa aking mga Twitter followers,” he said. 

“Ang dami n’yo na, 15 million. Nakakatuwa ‘yung first Filipino to have 15 million followers on Twitter, now X,” he added. 

Vice also thanked his co-host Anne Curtis who introduced him to Twitter. 

“Kasi dati, hindi pa masyadong malala ang social media ay Facebook Queen na ako. Ako ‘yung first Filipino naman to reach one million followers sa Facebook. Tapos si Anne nagti-Twitter siya, sabi niya, ‘Mag-Twitter ka.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ayaw ko pangsosyal lang ‘yan, saka masyadong nakakaartista'," he said. 

“Tapos ngayon mayroon na tayong 15 million. Maraming, maraming salamat. Napakarami diyan ang madlang na nakatutok sa ‘Showtime’ araw-araw,” he added. 

Vice also announced that his game show "Everybody Sing" is nominated as Best Asian Original Game Show at ContentAsia Awards.

RELATEDVice Ganda describes 'It's Showtime' transfer to GTV as 'Pinoy na Pinoy'

vuukle comment

TWITTER

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez denied rumors that she and ex Yilmaz Bektas have tied the knot again in a civil ceremony and will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Lovi Poe revealed that she's now engaged to film producer Monty Blencowe.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lie Reposposa shared a sweet photo of her with foreigner boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actors and former couple John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao attended the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland for...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ's fight for 'Eat Bulaga' continues despite TAPE's trademark renewal

TVJ's fight for 'Eat Bulaga' continues despite TAPE's trademark renewal

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's legal counsel Enrique dela Cruz Jr. said that the camp of TVJ doesn't mind that the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wil Dasovich makes Philippine record for longest underwater breath hold

Wil Dasovich makes Philippine record for longest underwater breath hold

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Cancer survivor and content creator Wil Dasovich made a Philippine record for five minutes and 39 seconds for underwater breath...
Entertainment
fbtw
JM Canlas' casket donated to teenage EJK victim

JM Canlas' casket donated to teenage EJK victim

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The casket of the late young actor JM Canlas was donated to Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by cops in Navotas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit

'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis turned emotional upon visiting Audrey Hepburn's Manila exhibit. 
Entertainment
fbtw
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Stiff Person Syndrome or SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with