^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to star in first teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 5:32pm
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to star in first teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'
In this file photo, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano attend the media conference for the second season of their streaming series "He’s Into Her."
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the phenomenal love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are rejoicing. Their favorite screen couple, the pair that gives them the “kilig” factor, will soon star in their first ABS-CBN primetime series, “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

The teleserye is a classic love story with new generation characters, said director Mae Cruz-Alviar during the project announcement last week. 

In the series, Belle is Caroline, a Chinese from a rich and traditional family. Donny is Bingo, a hardworking guy who provides for his poor family. 

"This has always been a dream of mine. Growing up, I used to watch primetime seryes. To be able to do one with Direk Mae and Donny makes me so excited," Belle said.

"It was something we both prayed about, and we can't imagine na ito na 'yun. We are really starting it," Donny added.

After their hit online series "He's Into Her" and hit movies "Love Is Color Blind" and "An Inconvenient Love," DonBelle, as their loveteam is called, is ready to take on a new challenge as Bingo and Caroline in a one-of-a-kind story that is grounded in the plight of teenagers today. Many viewers across generations can relate to their characters and their love story.

Apart from being DonBelle’s first full-length series, "Can't Buy Me Love" also marks the tandem’s first time working with the blockbuster director, who is behind the hit series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

"I have handled different loveteams. I can see why they are tagged as phenomenal, and I have seen why they are the 'new gen' loveteam. May distinct flavor and personality sila," the blockbuster director said.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is under the production of Star Creatives, the group behind some of the well-loved kilig and heartwarming series, such as “Forevermore," "Princess and I," "Dolce Amore" and "Pangako Sa ‘Yo."

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win King, Queen at first-ever Star Magic Prom

vuukle comment

BELLE MARIANO

DONBELLE

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
"LINYA-Linya Land," the ultimate music festival, returns this year with some of the biggest names not only in music but also...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon face TAPE lawyer on first hearing day over 'Eat Bulaga'

Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon face TAPE lawyer on first hearing day over 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The court battle of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) has...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happy National Dabarkads Day!':&nbsp;TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

'Happy National Dabarkads Day!': TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads marked a 44-year milestone on the noontime slot,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now married. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past &mdash; Joey de Leon

Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past — Joey de Leon

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV host Joey de Leon has a new tirade against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.). 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinead O'Connor was completing new album before death: agents

Sinead O'Connor was completing new album before death: agents

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Singer Sinead O'Connor was at the time of her death completing a new album and planning a tour as well as a movie based on...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Aga and Charlene raised their twins Atasha and Andres

How Aga and Charlene raised their twins Atasha and Andres

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
How Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez raised their kids — Atasha and Andres — might surprise you.
Entertainment
fbtw
Khalil Ramos returns to Cinemalaya and makes theater debut

Khalil Ramos returns to Cinemalaya and makes theater debut

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Khalil Ramos continues to explore new acting territories and he is scoring some firsts as a beautiful consequence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sax treasures by Kenny G and Dave Koz

Sax treasures by Kenny G and Dave Koz

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
Much as I love the sounds of my favorite girls, you know, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA and also of Uhaw by Dilaw, I have...
Entertainment
fbtw
TXT&rsquo;s Phl Arena concert to feature collab single with Jonas Brothers

TXT’s Phl Arena concert to feature collab single with Jonas Brothers

By Lyka Nicart | 19 hours ago
K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is turning up the excitement for their upcoming concert in Manila, with their recent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with