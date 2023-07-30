Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to star in first teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'

In this file photo, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano attend the media conference for the second season of their streaming series "He’s Into Her."

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the phenomenal love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are rejoicing. Their favorite screen couple, the pair that gives them the “kilig” factor, will soon star in their first ABS-CBN primetime series, “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

The teleserye is a classic love story with new generation characters, said director Mae Cruz-Alviar during the project announcement last week.

In the series, Belle is Caroline, a Chinese from a rich and traditional family. Donny is Bingo, a hardworking guy who provides for his poor family.

"This has always been a dream of mine. Growing up, I used to watch primetime seryes. To be able to do one with Direk Mae and Donny makes me so excited," Belle said.

"It was something we both prayed about, and we can't imagine na ito na 'yun. We are really starting it," Donny added.

After their hit online series "He's Into Her" and hit movies "Love Is Color Blind" and "An Inconvenient Love," DonBelle, as their loveteam is called, is ready to take on a new challenge as Bingo and Caroline in a one-of-a-kind story that is grounded in the plight of teenagers today. Many viewers across generations can relate to their characters and their love story.

Apart from being DonBelle’s first full-length series, "Can't Buy Me Love" also marks the tandem’s first time working with the blockbuster director, who is behind the hit series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

"I have handled different loveteams. I can see why they are tagged as phenomenal, and I have seen why they are the 'new gen' loveteam. May distinct flavor and personality sila," the blockbuster director said.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is under the production of Star Creatives, the group behind some of the well-loved kilig and heartwarming series, such as “Forevermore," "Princess and I," "Dolce Amore" and "Pangako Sa ‘Yo."

