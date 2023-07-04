Michael V hoping to have Vice Ganda on 'Bubble Gang'

Michael V (right) said he would like to see Vice Ganda (left) guest on his longest-running gag show "Bubble Gang," which is moving to a new day and time, every Sunday beginning July 9 at 6 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Michael V and Vice Ganda in one frame, particularly on the longest-running gag show on TV "Bubble Gang," has long been a question for many fans.

Last week, Michael V teased fans when he said he would like to see Vice Ganda on their weekly gag show.

He was asked who he would like to guest on their show, which is moving to a new time slot.

"Bubble Gang" will now be seen every Sunday at 6 p.m. beginning July 9.

"Si Vice Ganda," he answered at the show's recent presscon.

"Si Vice Ganda has always been open to collaboration. Saka the last time we met, the last time na nagkausap kami, lagi n’yang sinasabi: [sana] makapag-guest ako sa ‘Bubble Gang'," the comedian revealed.

Michael, who also serves as the show's creative director, said that he would want to do a skit with Vice Ganda that features one of his famous characters, Mr. Assimo.

The character is a favorite, recurring sketch as Mr. Assimo is a sarcastic and abrasive character who loves rubbing the obvious to prove his point.

"So sana matuloy," said Michael V.

Apart from a new time slot, the show will also feature new cast members that include Cheska Fausto, EA Guzman, and Buboy Villar. Prior to moving to a new time slot and day, "Bubble Gang" aired every Friday at late night right after the last show on GMA Telebabad.

