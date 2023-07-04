^

Entertainment

Michael V hoping to have Vice Ganda on 'Bubble Gang'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 4:37pm
Michael V hoping to have Vice Ganda on 'Bubble Gang'
Michael V (right) said he would like to see Vice Ganda (left) guest on his longest-running gag show "Bubble Gang," which is moving to a new day and time, every Sunday beginning July 9 at 6 p.m.
Vice Ganda via Facebook, Released

MANILA, Philippines — Michael V and Vice Ganda in one frame, particularly on the longest-running gag show on TV "Bubble Gang," has long been a question for many fans.

Last week, Michael V teased fans when he said he would like to see Vice Ganda on their weekly gag show. 

He was asked who he would like to guest on their show, which is moving to a new time slot. 

"Bubble Gang" will now be seen every Sunday at 6 p.m. beginning July 9. 

"Si Vice Ganda," he answered at the show's recent presscon. 

"Si Vice Ganda has always been open to collaboration. Saka the last time we met, the last time na nagkausap kami, lagi n’yang sinasabi: [sana] makapag-guest ako sa ‘Bubble Gang'," the comedian revealed. 

Michael, who also serves as the show's creative director, said that he would want to do a skit with Vice Ganda that features one of his famous characters, Mr. Assimo. 

The character is a favorite, recurring sketch as Mr. Assimo is a sarcastic and abrasive character who loves rubbing the obvious to prove his point. 

"So sana matuloy," said Michael V. 

Apart from a new time slot, the show will also feature new cast members that include Cheska Fausto, EA Guzman, and Buboy Villar. Prior to moving to a new time slot and day, "Bubble Gang" aired every Friday at late night right after the last show on GMA Telebabad. 

RELATED: 'Fake news': Michael V says 'Eat Bulaga' didn't offer him hosting job

BUBBLE GANG

MICHAEL V

VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atasha Muhlach joins showbiz, shares parents Aga and Charlene&rsquo;s biggest advice

Atasha Muhlach joins showbiz, shares parents Aga and Charlene’s biggest advice

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
“We have the next big star of showbiz.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Isko Moreno revealed that he expected that rival noontime shows "E.A.T." and "It's Showtime" will be ahead...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Vortas 5': 'EAT' teases new segments&nbsp;

'Vortas 5': 'EAT' teases new segments 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
TVJ's new noontime show "EAT" introduced portions or segments that their loyal viewers can easily identify at yesterday's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hubad sa kuwarto niya': Andrea Brillantes caught Ricci Rivero naked with another girl &mdash; DJ JhaiHo

'Hubad sa kuwarto niya': Andrea Brillantes caught Ricci Rivero naked with another girl — DJ JhaiHo

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Talk show host DJ JhaiHo shared actress Andrea Brillantes’ reaction to ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero’s interview in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
As promised days before today's airing, Sharon Cuneta appeared on the pilot telecast of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Drew Arellano: The guy whose job a lot – even his artista pals – would ‘kill for’

By Vanessa Balbuena | 3 days ago
Drew Arellano has been travelling so frequently he says his memory bank of peripatetic forays is at maximum capacity. Which is why he’s forgotten plenty of the best trips he’s had – something that...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Legit Dabarkads&rsquo; Carren Eistrup: The Cebuana who followed TVJ to TV5

‘Legit Dabarkads’ Carren Eistrup: The Cebuana who followed TVJ to TV5

By Maritess M. Lomosad | 5 days ago
After she was hailed as Bida Next grand winner, Carren Eistrup earned a coveted spot as the newest and youngest addition to...
Entertainment
fbtw
KaladKaren signs with Star Magic, to go beyond impersonation

KaladKaren signs with Star Magic, to go beyond impersonation

5 days ago
KaladKaren, or Jervi Li in real life, is now a Star Magic artist as she officially signed with the talent management arm of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi-Carlo starrer and more on Netflix this July

Lovi-Carlo starrer and more on Netflix this July

6 days ago
See below for synopses of a selection of titles that will be added to Netflix this July. All titles and dates are subject...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Insidious: The Red Door&rsquo; Original cast reunites for conclusion to terrifying saga

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Original cast reunites for conclusion to terrifying saga

7 days ago
What has the Lambert family been up to since we last saw them in “Insidious: Chapter 2”?
Entertainment
fbtw
KZ drops new song &lsquo;Dito Ka Lang&rsquo;

KZ drops new song ‘Dito Ka Lang’

7 days ago
KZ Tandingan delivers a brand new soulful love song with “Dito Ka Lang” released under Star Music. She wrote and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with