'She is still my talent': Vice Ganda assures support for Awra Briguela

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 10:56am
'She is still my talent': Vice Ganda assures support for Awra Briguela
Vice Ganda
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda assured controversial TV personality Awra Briguela of his support as he confirmed that he's still the manager of Awra amid the young actress' involvement in a brawl incident.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Vice said he's puzzled where the rumors came from that he left Awra.

"Yeah, she is still my talent," Vice said. 

"Alam mo nagtataka ako kung saan nila nakukuha. One, no one asked me, ikaw lang ang nagtanong sa 'kin. I was not interviewed by anyone so nagtataka ako kung saan nila nakukuha 'yung chikang iniwan ko si Awra. Na-interview ba nila si Awra?

"Kasi si Awra cannot be interviewed by anyone, bawal kasi siya ma-interview. Kaya grabe talaga 'yung clout-chasing, 'yung para magamit 'yung pangalan ko, 'yung pangalan ni Awra."

Vice said he already talked to Awra's father. 

"'Yung usapan na 'to, everything is coming from concern, love and support," Vice said. 

"'Yung mga issues na hindi ko na muna ita-tackle, bahala na 'yan sa susunod. Ang gusto kong klaruhin ay hindi kami naghihiwalay ni Awra. Hindi ko siya iiwanan lalung-lalo na sa posisyon ng buhay niya, she needs guidance and I will be there for her," he added.

Vice said that Awra is now in good condition, hoping she learned something from the controversy. 

"She's okay. She's trying to be better everyday."
 
"Wala tayong magagawa, nangyari na 'yun. Magsisisihan pa ba tayo? Magmumurahan pa ba tayo? What can we learn from this especially you? What can you learn from this experience? How can this experience strengthen you as a person and empower you to be a better person?"

