Daniel Padilla reacts to viral cursing video

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla reacted on his viral video cursing while singing a part of his favorite Rivermaya song "Hinahanap?Hanap Kita."

In an interview with ABS-CBN during the recent opening of his theme park, Daniel said that the social media post has been exaggerated.

"Ang OA nu'n! Masyado nang OA ang mga tao, nag-e-enjoy lang ako,” he said.

Daniel celebrated his 29th birthday in Tanuan, Batangas recently.

Yesterday, Daniel teased about his theme park with a castle as one of its features that is set to open in Batangas.

"A Dream Within A Dream," J Castles captioned its post on Instagram. In some of its earlier posts, it said that the theme park, located in Tanauan City, is set to have its soft opening yesterday, May 1.

