Bianca Gonzalez misses hosting 'Pinoy Big Brother' with Toni Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez admitted that she misses hosting “Pinoy Big Brother" with Toni Gonzaga.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com before the Johnson’s Baby Milk Moisturizing Shampoo event recently, Bianca said she can’t compare the show’s hosts Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, Enchong Dee and Melai Contiveros to Toni and Mariel Rodriguez.

“As much as sobra kong love na parang kapatid na itong sila Robi, Kim, Enchong, Melai. Parang ang tingin ko sa kanila parang baby brothers and baby sisters na hanggang pagtanda namin parang ate ako, iba pa rin talaga 'yung dating, power, command and chemistry din no'ng panahon na si Toni, Mariel, ako 'yung nag-host ng early years ng 'PPB',” Bianca said.

“Hindi ko siya ma-cocompare, I can't say na one is better than the other kasi nag-iba na rin ang panahon. I'm sure mag-agree din 'yung mga sumubaybay na iba talaga. Iba 'yung OG kumbaga. Iba rin 'yung galing no'ng dalawa na ibinibigay nila. Even me when I watched them, ang dami kong natututunan,” she added.

Bianca recently hosted Johnson’s Baby's launching of its newest product, Milk Moisturizing Shampoo, which completes the brand’s milk portfolio. The #IwasAsim Johnson’s Baby event was made possible by Kenvue, the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, and home to beloved iconic brands such as Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, and of course, Johnson’s Baby.

The event was filled with fun and interesting discussions about the newest Milk Moisturizing Shampoo, featuring the top ingredients and benefits that moms can look forward to for their babies’ nourished scalp and fresh-smelling hair.

“Johnson’s Baby has been at the forefront of providing care for Filipino babies across the nation with advanced studies and research. As we evolve to cater to the changing needs of our moms, we now present to you the latest addition to the Johnson’s Baby portfolio of products, the Milk Moisturizing Shampoo — a hypoallergenic product suitable for toddlers ages one year old and up. This shampoo is triple-tested by pediatricians, dermatologists, and ophthalmologists,” said Kenvue brand manager Lance Trillanes.

