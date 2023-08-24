Dolly de Leon hopeful 'A Very Good Girl' will boost local film industry

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon is extremely proud to be a part of "A Very Good Girl." She is hopeful that the movie will serve as a fresh start for the local entertainment industry and a reboot for the economy as a whole.

During the film's grand media conference last August 23, Dolly was asked about the importance of the film, given she has international projects lined up as well.

"It's very important because it's opening the doors of Philippine cinema again, kasi matagal na tayong natulog," Dolly said.

The actress acknowledged that many Filipinos are flocking back to theaters because of international movies. She cited the double-feature of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" that boosted cinemas worldwide, which only adds to the good feeling Dolly has for the film industry.

"I have faith in the Filipino audience. I have faith that they are looking forward to watching homegrown work again," Dolly continued, which earned cheers.

Dolly pointed out that some people only see movies as a form of entertainment when they really do help shape and build an economy, "Dahil sa film industry, ang daming ibang industry na umaandar — food, retail, beauty, skincare, mga ginagamit natin everyday — nagflo-flourish lahat 'yan dahil sa pelikulang Pilipino."

The Golden Globe-nominated actress reiterated her pride in being involved in "A Very Good Girl" as it will again provide Filipinos with a local cinematic experience.

"Iba yung feeling na nanonood ka sa sinehan kaysa sa bahay. Sa bahay puwede ka mag-pause at mag-CR (comfort room), sa sinehan forced ka to watch everything and get the full experience with popcorn, friends and a huge screen," Dolly ended, gesturing as she explained her point.

Dolly stars in "A Very Good Girl" with Kathryn Bernardo, Angel Aquino, Jake Ejercito, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga and Kaori Oinuma.

The film, directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Dominique Mancol, releases in Philippine theaters on September 27.

