Dolly de Leon on becoming an Academy member, working with Kathryn Bernardo, Nicole Kidman

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon is treasuring her recent inclusion in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a primary success for Filipino artists.

"The Triangle of Sadness" star was invited to join the Actors branch of the Academy last June, making her an eligible voter at the Oscars beginning the 2024 ceremony.

At the press conference for the 2023 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival (Cinemalaya), Dolly was asked about the significance of a Filipino actor as a member of the Academy.

"It feels like finally we have a voice, kasi 'yun ang mundo na matagal na nating tina-try i-penetrate. I feel like maririnig na tayo ngayon," Dolly told select members of the press including Philstar.com. "Iilang artista lang nakapasok doon so mahalaga talaga."

The actress also gave updates about two of her upcoming projects, namely, "A Very Good Girl" with Kathryn Bernardo and "Nine Perfect Strangers" with Nicole Kidman.

Dolly said the shoot for "A Very Good Girl" was 70% done and had only two weeks left. She praised Kathryn whose talent she even compared to that of National Artist Nora Aunor.

She is supposed to fly out on August 29 to begin the shoot for "Nine Perfect Strangers," but its production may be affected because of the ongoing writers' strike in the United States.

"We are in solidarity with the writers there. Hindi kami titigil until they get what they need and want," Dolly stressed.

In the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers," Dolly portrays an ex-nun who goes to a retreat house to find God again after turning her back on the Lord.

"Nangyayari ba ang sampalan sa Amerika? Parang hindi ata... We have a lot of scenes together kasi of interactions with her patients," Dolly said of her possible screentime with Nicole, who plays a psychiatrist. "Pero wala naman atang sampalan."

Dolly appears in two competing full-length films at this year's Cinemalaya. These are Carl Joseph Papa's "Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing)," the festival's first animated feature entry, with Carlo Aquino and Dustin Celestino's "Ang Duyan ng Magiting" with Paolo O'Hara and Agot Isidro.

Cinemalaya 2023 will take place at its new home, the Philippine International Convention Center, and three participating malls from August 4 to 13. It will be staged in a new venue while its former home, the Cultural Center of Philippines' main building, undergoes renovations.

