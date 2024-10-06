^

Entertainment

'Not VIP': Andrea Brillantes says she 'lined up very early' for Olivia Rodrigo's concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 12:57pm
'Not VIP': Andrea Brillantes says she 'lined up very early' for Olivia Rodrigo's concert
Andrea Brillantes was among the celebrities who watched Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo's sold-out 'Guts' show in Philippine Arena in Bulacan on October 5, 2024.
Screenshot from Andrea Brillantes' Instagram Stories

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes stressed that there was no VIP treatment because she lined up early for Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts" concert on Saturday, October 5, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 

The young actress addressed some fans' comments alleging that she got a special or VIP treatment when she attended Saturday's sold-out concert of the Filipino-American Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. 

"I just realized I worded that poorly, and it came off as me bragging about my spot. But y'all got it wrong. What I meant to say was, sa aga ko pumila kaninang umaga, I ended up first in line in my queue number lane. Kaya ako lang tao nandun because I lined up very early for it," the actress wrote with a smile emoji on her Instagram Story Saturday, revealing she had been in line in the morning of Olivia's evening concert. 

"It wasn't VIP treatment or anything magical," she added. 

The actress posted several IG stories on the morning of the concert date, including a clip of her fanning herself while waiting in her queue lane. There were noticeably few people in the queue. 

Other celebrities who were spotted at Olivia's sold-out show included Sharlene San Pedro, Radson Flores and Marian Rivera, who went with her daughter Zia. 

RELATED: 'Miss So Filipina': Olivia Rodrigo proud Filipina in sold-out 'Guts' Philippine concert

vuukle comment

ANDREA BRILLANTES

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Shut up!': Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3' in development

'Shut up!': Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3' in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A third "Princess Diaries" movie is in development two decades after the last entry to the film franchise, the Queen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thank God I had cancer

Thank God I had cancer

By Azasia Zoey Taberna | 14 hours ago
According to Cleveland Clinic (2024), cancer is the second most common cause of death in the world.
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted: Olivia Rodrigo visits Intramuros, takes photos with lucky fans

Spotted: Olivia Rodrigo visits Intramuros, takes photos with lucky fans

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American pop artist Olivia Rodrigo is enjoying her time in the Philippines ahead of her first concert in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Saoirse Ronan reveals auditioning for Luna Lovegood in 'Harry Potter'

Saoirse Ronan reveals auditioning for Luna Lovegood in 'Harry Potter'

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan could have been in the "Harry Potter" film series as the fan favorite character Luna...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rocco Nacino gets '5-minute chat' with 'Big Boss' Song Joong Ki

Rocco Nacino gets '5-minute chat' with 'Big Boss' Song Joong Ki

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Rocco Nacino met the original "Big Boss," Song Joong-ki, with whom he chatted for five minutes about the Philippine adaptation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drama Moto Club: Celebs find brotherhood with shared love for bike rides

Drama Moto Club: Celebs find brotherhood with shared love for bike rides

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
A shared love for motorcycles and riding has brought together these celebrities to form the Drama Moto Club. Sam Milby, John...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marcos places Film Academy of the Philippines under DTI

Marcos places Film Academy of the Philippines under DTI

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The Film Academy of the Philippines has been reassigned from the Department of Education to the Department of Trade and ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben staging December concert for 3rd album

Ben&Ben staging December concert for 3rd album

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino pop-folk band Ben&Ben is staging a concert at the end of the year to promote its upcoming third album "The Traveller...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Team Bahay: BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' concert to stream live

For Team Bahay: BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' concert to stream live

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
P-pop girl group BINI's "Grand BINIverse" concerts next month at the Araneta Coliseum will be streamed online for fans who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista turns emotional, thanks new glam team

Heart Evangelista turns emotional, thanks new glam team

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Heart Evangelista turned emotional at the end of Paris Fashion Week. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with