'Not VIP': Andrea Brillantes says she 'lined up very early' for Olivia Rodrigo's concert

Andrea Brillantes was among the celebrities who watched Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo's sold-out 'Guts' show in Philippine Arena in Bulacan on October 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes stressed that there was no VIP treatment because she lined up early for Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts" concert on Saturday, October 5, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The young actress addressed some fans' comments alleging that she got a special or VIP treatment when she attended Saturday's sold-out concert of the Filipino-American Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

"I just realized I worded that poorly, and it came off as me bragging about my spot. But y'all got it wrong. What I meant to say was, sa aga ko pumila kaninang umaga, I ended up first in line in my queue number lane. Kaya ako lang tao nandun because I lined up very early for it," the actress wrote with a smile emoji on her Instagram Story Saturday, revealing she had been in line in the morning of Olivia's evening concert.

"It wasn't VIP treatment or anything magical," she added.

The actress posted several IG stories on the morning of the concert date, including a clip of her fanning herself while waiting in her queue lane. There were noticeably few people in the queue.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Olivia's sold-out show included Sharlene San Pedro, Radson Flores and Marian Rivera, who went with her daughter Zia.

you know what? andrea brillantes deserves the flak because no matter how you try to see it, she (+ those other influencers) took advantage of a broken system. but what makes this situation even sadder is this is for a good cause and olivia and her team put their trust in us. https://t.co/ADaYUg3bF9 — ?? ??? ????????? (@starbleachedfly) October 5, 2024

RELATED: 'Miss So Filipina': Olivia Rodrigo proud Filipina in sold-out 'Guts' Philippine concert