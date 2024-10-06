^

Singer Jimmy Bondoc joins list of celebrities running for senator

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 10:12am
Jimmy Bondoc
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and lawyer Jimmy Bondoc has joined the roster of showbiz personalities who are gunning for Senate seats in the 2025 midterm elections. 

The "Let Me Be The One" singer, a known supporter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, joined the slate of Duterte-led Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP)-Laban. He filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Sunday morning, October 6, at the Manila Hotel. 

Reports said the actor expressed his intention to join the Senate race in a press conference last Friday. 

Bondoc was appointed a member of the board of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) during Dutere's term. He also held key posts at  PAGCOR as its vice president for corporate social responsibility and as its director.

The singer-songwriter passed the Bar exams in 2023. 

Apart from him, action star Phillip Salvador earlier this week filed his COC for senator under the same party.

Another action star, Robin Padilla, currently sits as a senator. Padilla earned the most votes, earning the top spot, in the senatorial race last 2022. Other action stars who are currently sitting senators are Bong Revilla, Jinggoy Estrada and Lito Lapid. 

RELATED: Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

