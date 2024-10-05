^

'Shut up!': Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3' in development

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 11:40am
'Shut up!': Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3' in development
Anne Hathaway in 'The Princess Diaries 2'
Disney

MANILA, Philippines — A third "Princess Diaries" movie is in development two decades after the last entry to the film franchise, the Queen of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, confirmed.

Disney tapped "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Raya and the Last Dragon" screenwriter Adele Lim to direct the film, making it her second feature film after "Joy Ride" last year.

Lim has also produced and worked on scripts for shows, such as "One Tree Hill," "Private Practice," "Las Vegas," "Life on Mars," "Life Unexpected," and "Lethal Weapon."

"As a die-hard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," Lim said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

Soon after the announcement about Lim's involvement, the franchise's star, Hathaway, teased about the return of her breakout role of Mia Thermopolis.

Hathaway posted a video of herself counting off the iconic "Shut up!" clips from the first two films then adding a third from herself, seemingly confirming she would indeed be involved in the new project.

"Miracles happen," the actress captioned her post, using Myra's song of the same name from the original film. "Back to Genovia with Adele Lim, Disney, and Somewhere Pictures. The fairy tale continues."

The first two "Princess Diaries" movies follows Mia who discovers from her paternal grandmother Clarisse, played by Julia Andrews, that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. The late Garry Marshall directed the first two films. 

Stars from both films also include Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Caroline Goodall, Sean O'Bryan, and Larry Miller.

With the confirmation of "Princess Diaries 3," some fans are hoping Sandra Oh and Chris Pine — stars from each entry — will be among those who return as well.

RELATED: 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in development at Disney

