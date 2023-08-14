Dolly de Leon, 'Iti Mapukpukaw' make history at Cinemalaya 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Joseph Papa's "Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing)," the first animated full-length feature to compete at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, made even more history by winning Best Film at the festival's 19th edition.

The Cinemalaya 2023 closing ceremony took place at the Philippine International Convention Center, as did the majority of the festival's screenings and events, on Sunday, August 13, as its regular location, the Cultural Center of the Philippines' main building, is undergoing renovations.

"Iti Mapukpukaw" also won the NETPAC Award. One of its stars, Dolly de Leon, took home the Best Supporting Actress award.

In her acceptance speech, De Leon said it was the first time she went up on a stage to receive an acting award in the Philippines.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominee shared with Philstar.com later backstage that her Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) 2020 award in the same category for "Verdict" had to be delivered to her as it was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When This Is All Over" and "Rookie" also won three awards apiece, the former all in craft categories (Score, Production Design, Cinematography) while the latter scored for Editing, the Audience Choice award, and Best Actress for Pat Tingjuy in her debut feature role.

"Rookie" director Samantha Lee told Philstar.com that she wanted the film to win Audience Choice "to make a point that LGBTQ stories have a place and can make money [in the local scene], people will go out and watch it."

Winners in other major categories were Ryan Machado and Bon Andrew Pentejas of "Huling Palabas" for Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. Mikoy Morales earned the Best Actor award for "Tether," the movie won the last remaining craft award, Sound Design. "Gitling" won Best Screenplay.

"Ang Duyan ng Magiting" received two special awards, one from the jury and another in recognition of its ensemble cast, which includes Bituin Escalante, Agot Isidro, Miggy Jimenez, Jojit Lorenzo, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Paolo O'Hara, Joel Saracho, Dylan Ray Talon and De Leon.

Among the short films, "Sibuyas ni Perfecto" won the top prize, while Mike Cabarles won Best Director for his entry "Makoko sa Baybay (I Am Going to the Beach)."

"Hinakdal" had the most wins with Audience Choice, NETPAC and Best Screenplay, while "Hm Hm Mhm" received a Special Jury Prize.

