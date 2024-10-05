^

Rocco Nacino gets '5-minute chat' with 'Big Boss' Song Joong Ki

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 2:57pm
Rocco Nacino gets '5-minute chat' with 'Big Boss' Song Joong Ki
Filipino actor Rocco Nacino (left) with South Korean superstar Song Joong-ki at the Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea. The actor attended the annual filmfest to represent Brillante Mendoza's film 'Motherland.'
Rocco Nacino via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rocco Nacino met the original "Big Boss," Song Joong-ki, with whom he chatted for five minutes about the Philippine adaptation of the 2016 hit series "Descendants of the Sun" (DOTS).  

The Filipino actor attended the Busan International Film Festival, which is ongoing until October 11. 

"Met Big Boss himself #SongJongKi and told him about #DOTSPH," wrote the actor on his social media accounts. 

He revealed that he showed the Korean actor the poster for GMA-7's 2020 adaptation of Joong-ki's drama of the same name. 

"Natuwa siya, which led to a long 5-minute chat about DOTS and the Philippines. Invite ko daw siya sa Pinas. Paano ko naman gagawin 'yun. Haha," Rocco said. 

In the Philippine adaptation, Rocco plays Diego Ramos, the trusted right-hand man of Dingdong Dantes' character, Capt. Lucas Manalo or "Big Boss." Dantes' Manalo is patterned after Joong-ki's Captain Yoo Si-jin in the Korean drama. 

The Philippine adaptation also stars Jennylyn Mercado and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, in the roles inspired by the characters played by Song Hye-kyo and Kim Ji-won, respectively, in the original drama. 

Rocco complimented the Korean actor, noting that Joong-ki was the "most warm" among the actors he talked with. 

"I'd have to say, he is the most warm and accommodating actor of all the actors I talked with. Kind person. Deserve niya blessings niya," he added. 

Apart from Joong-ki, Rocco also took a selfie with Ji Chang-wook. 

Rocco is in Busan as part of the cast of Brillante Mendoza's "Motherland," which is in competition at the annual film festival. 

