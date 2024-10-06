^

Elijah Canlas remembers brother JM at Olivia Rodrigo's concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 3:25pm
Elijah Canlas remembers brother JM at Olivia Rodrigo's concert
Actor Elijah Canlas was among the thousands who watched Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert in Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Oct. 5, 2024.
Elijah Canlas via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Elijah Canlas fulfilled a promise he made to his late brother, JM, when he watched Olivia Rodrigo's concert on Saturday night, October 5, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 

The "Senior High" star honored his late brother who died in August 2023. JM was 17. 

Elijah posted a photo of his brother, whom he was holding in his hand, with the Philippine Arena in the background. His Instagram Story detailed how he felt at that moment when he watched the concert by himself. 

"Just JM and I for the Olivia Rodrigo concert tonight. 

"JM was so obsessed with Olivia — he literally had his own corner of Olivia merch at home. He even made me watch the Disney shows she starred in. That's also why I know most of her songs. He would sing and play them a lot in the car," the actor wrote. 

Elijah revealed a promise he made to his younger brother and added that he was impressed by the Filipino-American singer. 

"He made me promise to take him to an Olivia Rodrigo concert someday. Oo na... Magaling na Olivia mo, JM," Elijah said. 

The actor ended his IG Story with a heartfelt note for his late brother. 

"Miss kita! Kahit mag-isa lang ako kanina at may konting buhos ng luha. Ramdam kitang sumasabay sa bawat kanta, nakangiting tumatalon, at tunay na maligaya. Hope you had fun!" the actor said. 

Olivia held her first concert in the country yesterday as part of her ongoing "Guts" world tour. 

RELATED: 'Not VIP': Andrea Brillantes says she 'lined up very early' for Olivia Rodrigo's concert

ELIJAH CANLAS

OLIVIA RODRIGO
