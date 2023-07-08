Dolly de Leon returns to indie roots with two Cinemalaya films

After "Triangle of Sadness," Dolly de Leon will be seen in Hollywood films "Grand Death Lotto," directed by "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig and starring John Cena and Awkwafina; and "Between Temples" with Jason Schwartzman.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon returns to independent filmmaking with not just one but two full-length entries at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

She is part of Carl Joseph Papa's "Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing)" and Dustin Celestino's "Ang Duyan ng Magiting." The first film is Cinemalaya's first-ever animated feature entry.

Dolly portrays the mother of Carlo Aquino's character in "Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing)" while in "Ang Duyan ng Magiting," the actress plays a social worker in an ensemble that includes Paolo O'Hara and Agot Isidro.

The actress shot both films last December, months after her global recognition in the 2022 Palme d'Or-winning film "Triangle of Sadness."

At the press conference for Cinemalaya 2023 last Wednesday, Dolly was asked about going back to working on independent films.

"Sarap! I feel right at home. Iba 'yung feeling na hindi ako 'out of place,' parang kasama ko lang pamilya ko at nasa bahay lang ang pakiramdam, hindi bisita," Dolly shared.

The actress appeared in two previous Cinemalaya films: 2011's "Anatomiya ng Korupsiyon" by Dennis Marasigan, who is now a part of the festival committee, and a brief cameo in last year's "Retirada" by Cynthia and Milo Paz.

She admitted experiencing some changes on production sets following her "Triangle of Sadness" fame, though she wishes every cast and crew member would be treated the same way.

"May tumitingin na sa akin! Dati walang tumitingin. Dumadaan lang ako [and they'd be looking down], ngayon bumabati na sila," shared the actress.

Dolly also said it is only fair that her talent fee has increased, but she stressed that it should be the same for other actors.

"Ang problema 'yung iba naming kasama sa industriya ay nahihirapan. Ako ilang years hirap-hirap itaas, nilalaban ko my whole career itaas," she said.

Related: Dolly de Leon, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd now Academy members, eligible to vote in Oscars

Beyond this, Dolly enjoys being back at the Cinemalaya for two movies.

"Exciting, masarap, feeling ko nga mukha pa akong suwapang kasi dala-dalawa," Dolly said. "Pero why not? Life is short, 'di natin alam kung gaano tayo katagal sa mundong ito, so I made the most of it."

She added that "Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing)" was also the first animated film she worked on. Next on her bucket list is appearing in a music video.

Cinemalaya 2023 entries

"Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing)" and "Ang Duyan ng Magiting" are two of the 10 full-length entries competing at this year's Cinemalaya, which will take place from August 4 to 13, 2023.

Competition chairman and filmmaker Jose Javier "Joey" Reyes noted that the 10 films were all conceptualized during the pandemic — from the development, writing and shooting — as such, festivalgoers will witness the "influence of the pandemic on the films."

Apart from the first animated full-length entry in "Iti Mapupukaw (The Missing)," Cinemalaya 2023 also welcomes its first-ever documentary entry in "Maria" by Sheryl Rose Andes.

Meanwhile, 10 short films were selected from nearly 200 submissions to participate in the Short Film category, which Direk Joey coined as the "future filmmakers to shape the Philippines."

The short films include two entries by Bacolod-based directors, one by a Davao filmmaker, one thesis film and three female directors. The latter group of directors is behind the entry "HM HM MHM" and the documentary short "Sota."

The 2023 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will take place at the Philippine International Convention Center as the main building of the Cultural Center of the Philippines is undergoing renovations.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon joins Nicole Kidman in Hulu series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'