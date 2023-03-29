^

Entertainment

Jodi Sta. Maria Enrols at CACS, Learns Fundamentals to Back Up Her Cooking Skills

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
March 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Jodi Sta. Maria Enrols at CACS, Learns Fundamentals to Back Up Her Cooking Skills
Jodi Sta. Maria at work in her culinary class at CACS

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria, one of the stars in the GMA and ABS-CBN milestone collaborative TV series Unbreak My Heart to air this 2023, has added another feather up her cap when she recently enrolled in a special culinary course at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies (CACS) in San Juan.

Shooting on the TV series had already begun with a trip to Switzerland in February, but Jodi has been able to squeeze an intensive culinary course into whatever free schedule she had this March to fulfill a dream. She cooks, but she is not equipped with the fundamental techniques and the science behind what she is cooking—skills and knowledge that she has long wanted to gain. And so, busy as she is, she finally resolved to harness the power of her free days into whole-day classes at CACS, where she was handled by the husband-and-wife team of Chefs Gino Gonzalez and China Cojuangco-Gonzalez.

Chef Gino, who was her teacher in all her cooking classes, created a customized class for Jodi because she had limited time to spend on her culinary course, as she was in between shoots. Her course was patterned after the school’s Skills class but was designed specifically for her and the two friends who joined her in the program so they could learn more dishes in a day than if she were to go solo.

Jodi had initially wanted to cover cooking only, but, upon discussions with Chef Gino, realized that there would be a crossover between cooking and baking somewhere and she needed to be knowledgeable on baking skills, too, to effectively “cross over” when cooking and baking finally meet.

More than half of her program was spent on cooking classes under Chef Gino, who describes her as a “very pleasant person. As a culinary student, she was very calm, always smiling and asking a lot of sensible questions about cooking. So if she did not know the fundamentals and the science behind what she was cooking before, now she is armed with the right tools/techniques.”

After completing her cooking skills classes, Jodi was endorsed to Chef China, who handled the baking or pastry arts part of her program. It looked like the actress enjoyed baking, after all, especially in the company of her always bubbly mentor, Chef China, who was once an actress herself until she found her true calling in the kitchen.

With several days spent on intensive baking, Jodi completed her culinary course and went back to the world of acting, equipped with better knowledge and skills that—who know?—might also help her essay out the role of a chef in a movie or TV series. Hmmm…

JODI STA. MARIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The "Pinoy Big Brother" alum and the "Starstruck" star wed after seven years of dating in a ceremony attended by their fellow...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik

'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
International singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are reportedly dating.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors between him and actress Cristine Reyes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fans show up in full force at Blackpink&rsquo;s 2-day Born Pink Philippine concert

Fans show up in full force at Blackpink’s 2-day Born Pink Philippine concert

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
K-pop superstars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of Blackpink made their Filipino fans the “happiest,” after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla to launch platform for filmmakers and fans to co-create films

Bela Padilla to launch platform for filmmakers and fans to co-create films

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Bela Padilla is eyeing to release end of this year an NFT-centric platform that enables fans to be involved in the production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aniston and Sandler&rsquo;s effortless chemistry due to &lsquo;years and years of friendship&rsquo;

Aniston and Sandler’s effortless chemistry due to ‘years and years of friendship’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 51 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s “years and years of friendship” serve them well anew as co-stars in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ebe Dancel promises mix of music and comedy in repeat show

Ebe Dancel promises mix of music and comedy in repeat show

By Jerry Donato | 51 minutes ago
Given its successful mounting early this year, Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration will see its repeat on March 31 with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens enjoys hiking in Palawan

Vanessa Hudgens enjoys hiking in Palawan

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens is having a good time in the country as she took an early morning hike in Palawan.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ala-Taken movie': Camille Prats finds phone stolen at Blackpink concert

'Ala-Taken movie': Camille Prats finds phone stolen at Blackpink concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapuso host Camille Prats has found her stolen phone after tracking it a la "Taken" movie.
Entertainment
fbtw
Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with