Joshua Garcia romances Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia in new 'Unbreak My Heart' teaser

Joshua Garcia romances both Jodi Sta. Maria (left) and Gabbi Garcia (right) as seen in the new teaser of "Unbreak My Heart," the first-ever collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 with streaming site Viu, set for release this year.

MANILA, Philippines — It was a teaser that said that much and yet intrigued quite a lot of fans of the first GMA-7 and ABS-CBN joint teleserye "Unbreak My Heart."

Twice, Joshua Garcia was seen lip-locking with both Jodi Sta. Maria and Gabbi Garcia in the 49-second teaser uploaded on both GMA and ABS-CBN's social media channels.

"Biruin mo 'yun, sa kabilang mundo pa tayo magkikita," Joshua tells Jodi.

Jodi replies, "Alam mo, 'di ko plinano ito. 'Yung ikaw, tayo."

The next scene sees Joshua leaning and giving Jodi a kiss.

When viewers thought the drama is about a May-December affair, they were immediately dispelled of the notion as they see Joshua with only a boxer on and approaching a sleeping Gabbi on a bed.

"Mr. Nice Guy. So, ikaw 'yung nag-uwi sa akin kagabi. Thank you. You're my knight in shining armor," a fashionable Gabbi with highlights says to Joshua after a night of her being drunk as implied in the teaser.

Jodi sees the two of them passionately kissing each other which leads her to cry in silence.

The next scene takes a darker turn. Against the backdrop of the world-famous Swiss Alps, Richard Yap shouts at his Caucasian-looking bodyguards, "Get her," referring to Jodi.

Among the last scenes of the short teaser is Joshua shouting "Ayoko na" as it closes to Jodi's teary-eyed-with-pursed-lips look, Gabbi's tear-stained face, and Richard's sinister look.

Streaming platform Viu is also part of this milestone collaboration between former competitors ABS-CBN and GMA-7.

"Unbreak My Heart" is scheduled to premiere this year.

WATCH: Joshua Garcia romances Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria in new 'Unbreak My Heart' teaser

RELATED: 'Unbreak My Heart' stars enjoy scenic Switzerland; Jeremiah Lisbo joins cast

