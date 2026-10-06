Best dressed with a purpose

When Manila’s best dressed recently gathered at Shangri-La The Fort, it was an evening of glamour with a wonderfully generous twist. The 23rd annual Best Dressed Women of the Philippines Awards Ball brought together fashion personalities, business leaders, philanthropists, diplomats, artists and society figures — not simply to turn heads on the red carpet, but to raise funds for a cause that truly matters: cancer care.

And raise they did. The glittering evening generated P30,087,700 for the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS), with 100 percent of the proceeds from the annual affair going to PCS programs and services for cancer patients, particularly indigent Filipinos.

Founded in 2004 by Consul Helen Ong through the initiative of the late PCS chairman Dr. Roberto Montilla Paterno, Best Dressed has grown into one of the country’s longest-running charity fashion events. Over the years, its definition of “best dressed” has expanded beyond beautiful clothes to celebrate influence, leadership, service and philanthropy.

Board members Noel Gonzales, Flora Chua, Helen Ong, Betty Chua, Mario Katigbak, Mildred Vitangcol, Sheree Chua, Bo Muralla, Charlie Rufino, Elsa Mercado, Marian Ong Nuguid

This year’s honors included the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines Hall of Fame, Style Icons, Best Dressed Couples, Women of Distinction and Philanthropy, Men of Exemplary Influence, Ambassadors for Life, Youth Ambassadors for Life, Golden Hearts, Iconic Designers and Best Dressed Youth.

Adding extra sparkle to the evening was a charity auction, while the entertainment lineup included a performance by “Concert King” Martin Nievera. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also made a special appearance in a creation by Davao-based designer Wilson Limon.

But perhaps the most meaningful fashion statement of the night was one that could not be worn — generosity.

The impact of the annual gala is tangible. Earlier this year, the Philippine Cancer Society inaugurated the Helen M. Ong Patient Services and Multi-Purpose Hall, a facility fully funded by BDWP to strengthen support for cancer patients and their families.

For more than two decades, Best Dressed has proved that glamour and goodwill can share the same spotlight — and that looking fabulous can be even more beautiful when it helps give hope.