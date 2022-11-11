Carla Abellana takes a break from drama to do horror

Carla plays the supportive nurse sister Lorraine to her young siblings, who are into video games and K-dramas, in GMA 7 Sunday anthology series’ latest episode Game Over. ‘I’m a big fan of horror, mahilig po ako sa ganyan, anything horror, even the zombie-apocalypse genre,’ says she. ‘I’m more used to doing heavy drama, but it’s also good that we are given this opportunity… that we get to explore other roles.’

Carla Abellana is usually cast in tearjerkers and has proven her mettle in them. It’s refreshing, however, to see her do comedy, fantasy, horror or even a combination of fantasy and horror. The thespian in her is, perhaps, game to try something new.

“Mas sanay po ako sa heavy drama (I’m more used to doing heavy drama as compared to other genres of acting). We’re all more used to (doing it),” said the Kapuso actress in a virtual group interview. “But it’s also good that we are given this opportunity… that we get to explore other roles… at least it’s a break from what we are used to doing, which is drama.”

Carla was referring to her now airing four-part Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko episode titled Game Over with Sparkle talents Will Ashley, Cassy Legaspi, Althea Ablan, Matt Lozano and Luis Hontiveros.

“When I read the word zombie, I really got excited,” shared Carla on how the horror-themed project piqued her interest. “I’m a big fan of horror, mahilig po ako sa ganyan, anything horror, even the zombie-apocalypse genre.”

A stark contrast to her Love of My Life and To Have & To Hold characters Adelle and Erica, respectively, Carla’s Lorraine is described as a supportive nurse sister to younger siblings Lara (played by Cassy), a K-drama fan, and Luigi (Will), an online game enthusiast. “We (the characters) have entered the game by accident. We are forced to be part of it and play it for us to get out of the game,” said she, who worked with most of the episode’s young stars for the first time.

“Sobrang saya kasi yung energy nila nakaka-apekto, nakakahawa (It was really fun because their energy was infectious), at tsaka ang huhusay nung mga bata (all of them were so good), (nag-prepare) akong humabol sa energy nila. Sabi ko nga, they are very physically fit, kailangan ready tayo dito (I told myself that I had to be ready and keep up with their energy). It was fun.”

Carla shared that viewers, especially those who are into mobile, online and video games, can relate to the story and the way the latter is presented will make them feel that they are the ones playing, to some extent, if one may add. “What they will do next, which button they will press and the next moves the character will do,” added she.

Even if she has done horror films before, plus this Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko episode, Carla admitted, “Actually, (I’m) very matatakutin… I can’t sleep, let’s say, without a lampshade or lights on… Mahilig po ako (sa horror films) pero sobrang matatakutin (I like horror films but I get scared easily), so medyo contrasting, pero na-enjoy ko po yun. I’ve done the horror genre before in films. Sa TV, ito na nga yung pinaka-‘horror’ (This is perhaps the most ‘horror’ I’ve done on TV).”

Working with director Rico Gutierrez was very fun, according to Carla, who recalled that her first guesting in Daig Kayo Ng Lola saw her play an Easter Bunny. “Always a pleasure (to work with him) because (this kind of show) is direk Rico’s forte… He allows you to play, magaling siya, tutok po siya, (he is) not only (focused) on (camera) shots, angles and lighting, but also on action. He is involved in all aspects.”

Aside from acting, the actress also pursues hobbies like soap-making, which she began doing in 2020, at the early part of the pandemic. It was until this year that she had found time to practice it. Carla attended basic and advanced soap-making classes. “Masaya siya (it’s enjoyable) and very therapeutic. I do it when there’s no work, in-between work. Making soap takes me a few hours, but (it) depends on the number of batches that I will do. It’s in a way a form of self-love or self-care, doing something that brings you joy. That’s one way of also taking care of yourself and your mental health, yung may ganung outlet ka na ginagawa mo kasi na-e-enjoy mo siya.”

As for her plans to make a business out of it and have her line of soaps, she answered, “Konting practice pa. Well, we’ll see.”

Carla is also an advocate of animal welfare and rights. Her affiliation with Philippine Animal Welfare Society or PAWS speaks for it.

“I don’t see it as work,” said Carla. “Hindi ko siya tinitingnan o nakikita as a task or anything… it just comes out naturally. (With) the advocacy, regardless of where you are, pwede (you can do your work). Hindi naman kailangan physically nagsasalita ka o present ka, talking about your advocacy, especially now with social media, it’s easier to advocate for something you really believe in or something you are passionate about.”

In her advocacy work, the actress shared the fact that there’s someone, like a social media follower, “who has become aware of or has become compassionate towards the animals” is already a big thing.

(Watch Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko every Sunday after 24 Oras Weekend.)