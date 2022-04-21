^

Noli De Castro back on TV

Roseanne Ramos - The Philippine Star
April 21, 2022 | 12:00am
Noli De Castro
Noli De Castro is back on television to headline ABS-CBN’s new public affairs show, KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan, which features inspiring stories from the Filipino people.

It was over a week ago when the pilot episode of KBYN highlighted the story of a fire survivor turned TikTok influencer and a local cosmetics company social media ambassador, Joanna Sisracon.

The veteran broadcaster, also known as Kabayan, also visited hog raisers in Barangay San Isidro in Cuenca, Batangas who told their stories of misfortune such as the spread of African Swine Fever (AFS) among their livestock.

Other stories included the Aeta community of Zambales who pursued their studies in the middle of the pandemic, and the story of Gizelle Obidao, a “dog yaya” of 50 different dog breeds.

The show’s pilot episode garnered praises from netizens who tuned in. “Maganda ang pilot episode. Very simple, but relevant issues are tackled. Looking forward to more exceptional episodes,” YouTube user Leo Mark Bautista said.

Another netizen noted that KBYN was reminiscent of his classic late-night show. “Nakaka-miss parang Magandang Gabi Bayan,” Jafet dela Torre said.

KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. before TV Patrol Weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TeleRadyo, ABS-CBN New and A2Z.

In October 2021, De Castro stepped down from his anchor duties in ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast TV Patrol, as well as his TeleRadyo shows Kabayan and TeleRadyo Balita, to pursue a seat in the Senate in the May 2022 elections. Shortly after, the country’s former Vice President withdrew from the senatorial race. In a statement, he said he felt he was in a better position to give the public a voice if he remained as a broadcast journalist.

“Nais kong iparating sa lahat ng aking mga kaibigan at supporters na naghahanda na sanang tumulong sa akin, na nagpasiya akong hindi na ituloy ang aking kandidatura,” he said in a letter to his political party Aksyon Demokratiko.

“Napag-isip-isip kong mas makatutulong ako sa pagbibigay ng boses sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pamamahayag.”

Prior to his TV comeback, De Castro resumed anchoring his ABS-CBN TeleRadyo programs Kabayan and Teleradyo Balita last November.

