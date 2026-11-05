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Entertainment

Ruffa Gutierrez explains viral ‘walkout’ moment with Kris Aquino on ‘The Buzz’

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 5, 2026 | 12:46pm
Ruffa Gutierrez explains viral â€˜walkoutâ€™ moment with Kris Aquino on â€˜The Buzzâ€™
Ruffa Gutierrez and Kris Aquino
Ruffa Gutierrez, Kris Aquino via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez has clarified that she never intended to walk out of “The Buzz” during her memorable exchange with Kris Aquino.

The actress and former beauty queen revisited the incident during her guest appearance on GMA-7's “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where she and host Boy Abunda looked back on their experiences on the former showbiz talk program on ABS-CBN. 

Asked how she reacts when old episodes of “The Buzz” resurface on social media, Ruffa recalled how enjoyable their time on the show was, saying they were never intentionally mean to the people they discussed.

“We would give the facts. We would give our opinions. We would show what it’s like in show business, pero never tayo naging mean,” she said.

Boy then brought up her memorable exchange with Kris, which was often remembered as a walkout.

“Nag-walkout ako? I have no plans of walking out,” Ruffa clarified.

She explained that she stood up because she thought the program had already ended and the cameras were no longer rolling.

“Akala ko naman kasi tapos na. Tapos na ‘yung airing. My gosh, medyo mabagal ‘yung pag-akyat ng camera. So, nasa TV pa pala ko noon,” she recalled.

Ruffa also admitted that she was emotional during the incident because she was about to leave “The Buzz” for another television network.

“Eh, alam mo naman ako pawipe-wipe ako ng tears. Emo ko nun kase paalis na ko sa 'The Buzz,' kinuha ko ng ibang istasyon… So, I was very emo kase I was leaving you guys behind,” she said.

The incident had previously drawn attention after Kris repeatedly teased Ruffa about leaving “The Buzz” for another television program, leading to speculation about a falling-out between the two actresses.

RELATED: Ruffa accepts Kris' apology

 

BOY ABUNDA

KRIS AQUINO

RUFFA GUTIERREZ
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