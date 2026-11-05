Japanese star Mackenyu to flex his muscles as Mash in 'Mashle' movie

Anime character Mash Burnedead (left) and Mackenyu Arata, who will portray the character in the upcoming live-action film adaptation of “Mashle: Magic and Muscles.”

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata, who played Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action “One Piece,” is set to portray Mash Burnedead in the live-action film adaptation of “Mashle: Magic and Muscles.”

Directed by Yuichi Fukuda, the film will open in Japanese cinemas on March 19, 2027.

A teaser released on Wednesday, November 4, showed Mackenyu as Mash, a young man who cannot use magic but has extraordinary physical strength in a world of witches and wizards.

In the footage, Mash receives the fake facial mark he uses to hide his inability to perform magic. Another scene shows him doing bench presses.

In a statement posted on the official "Mashle" website’s Instagram account and translated into English, Mackenyu said he wanted to bring the fun he experienced while reading the manga to its live-action version.

He said playing Mash was challenging because the character rarely shows emotion. Instead, Mash uses his physical strength to express himself.

Mackenyu also said he spent three years building his physique for the role, starting on the day he received the offer. He hoped fans would approve of his transformation and see the results on the big screen.

The actor also enjoyed working with fellow cast members of his generation, saying they became friends during filming. The group often laughed together, sometimes making it difficult to hold back their laughter during takes.

“So with that said... shall we flex a muscle?” he said.

Fukuda said he offered Mackenyu the role just five seconds after getting approval to adapt the manga.

The director recalled asking the actor when he would finish filming “One Piece” so they could work out his schedule. Their schedules eventually aligned, allowing Mackenyu to take on the role.

Fukuda said Mackenyu arrived a day before filming began with the physique he had envisioned for Mash, describing him as having a muscular upper body and a remarkably slender lower body.

The director also shared how much Weekly Shonen Jump, where “Mashle” was serialized, meant to him. The magazine released its first issue on July 11, 1968, a day before his birthday.

Fukuda said he brought together what he considered the best possible cast for the film. He had not worked with almost all of the actors before, making the experience new and enjoyable for him.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Fuji Television are overseeing the production. Credeus is handling production, while Toho will distribute the film in Japan.

“Mashle: Magic and Muscles” is based on the manga written and illustrated by Hajime Komoto, which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2020.

The story follows Mash Burnedead, who lives in a world where magic is used for almost everything. Unable to use it himself, he relies on his physical strength to take on magic users while trying to live peacefully with his father. He is also fond of cream puffs.

The anime adaptation has released two seasons, each with 12 episodes. Its third season is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.

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