Siblings Jaja and Dindin Santiago recall humble beginnings in volleyball

Sisters Jaja Santiago-Minowa and Dindin Santiago-Manabat are two of the country’s best volleyball players. They can be deadly on the court with their spikes, digs and blocks, yet they’re supportive siblings despite playing against each other on opposing teams

MANILA, Philippines — I saw the love and admiration between sisters Jaja Santiago-Minowa and Dindin Santiago-Manabat during our conversation on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.” They are two of the country’s best volleyball players. They can be deadly on the court with their spikes, digs and blocks, yet they’re supportive siblings despite playing against each other on opposing teams.

They revealed how their exciting volleyball journey started. The siblings had to help their grandparents in their high school days. “Laki po kami sa grandparents namin. So, we had to get the free scholarship, so hinintay ko siya (Dindin),” said Jaja, who stopped for a year and waited for her ate to graduate from high school. “Para iyong scholarship niya mapunta sa akin. Then on that one year, doon ko inaral ang volleyball.”

Dindin is married to basketball coach Chico Manabat. They have a daughter named Chloe

Dindin initially wanted to become a track and field athlete because of her idol, Lydia de Vega. Her other sister’s volleyball team was short on players and specifically looking for taller athletes to fill out their lineup. “Lagi pong may bola sa bahay. So, natutunan ko na rin mag-basic volleyball. Doon na po ako nag-start. Nakikisali lang ako sa kanila sa training hanggang sa nagustuhan ko na rin.”

The sisters said having towering heights runs in their genes. Jaja stands at 6’3, while Dindin is 6’2. Jaja shared, “Both sides. Mother’s and father’s sides, but iyong sa father’s side po namin talaga iyong mas matangkad. Iyong father ko, same height ko po.” She said their mother’s height is 5’10. Dindin added, “Si kuya po, ka-height ko. Si ate po, 5’10. Siya na po ang pinakamaliit sa amin.”

Being tall was sometimes a disadvantage in their younger years. Some guys didn’t want to court Dindin because of her height. The siblings revealed they had former boyfriends, who were smaller than them. Jaja was still in high school when it happened. She said their height difference made it difficult for her to lean her head on his shoulder.

Jaja is married to Japanese volleyball coach Taka Minowa. The couple is heading to the US because Jaja will play for the San Francisco Signal team in the upcoming LOVB Pro League

The siblings are now happily married to their respective spouses. Jaja’s husband is Japanese volleyball coach Taka Minowa. The couple is heading to the US because Jaja will play for the San Francisco Signal team in the upcoming LOVB Pro League. “Magkasama po kaming mag-asawa in the same team.”

Meanwhile, Dindin is proud of her husband, basketball coach Chico Manabat. “Sobrang bait ng asawa ko. Natuto ako sa kanya na pag hindi para sa iyo, hindi para sa iyo. Pero hangga’t kaya mo, pilitin mo.”

I asked them if a professional volleyball player’s salary in the Philippines is enough to provide for one’s family. “Nakakabuhay naman ng pamilya, kaya marami na rin po talaga na bata ang gusto na rin talagang mag-professional kahit hindi pa nakakatapos ng college,” Dindin replied.

The siblings agreed that Bryan Bagunas is the country’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) male volleyball player. For women, Jaja admires Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza, while Dindin considers Jaja the GOAT. Dindin explained, “Ang laki na po ng improvement niya. Mas lalo na noong nag-Japan siya.”

They gave valuable pieces of advice to those who aspire to become volleyball players. Dindin shared, “Huwag nilang sukuan iyong pangarap, passion nila. Mahalin mo, kasi kung mamahalin mo ang bagay na gusto mo, mas mag-go-grow ka pa. Disiplina, sakripisyo para sa susunod, sila naman iyong nakaupo dito na i-interview-hin mo, Tito Boy.”

Jaja added, “I think ang ma-a-advise ko is huwag nilang mamadaliin iyong proseso nila. Everyone naman pinagdadaanan iyong hirap. Iyong mag-sa-sacrifice ka. Kailangan mo ng pasensiya. Kailangan mahal mo iyong ginagawa mo. Pag mahal mo iyong ginagawa mo, you will put (in) a lot of hard work, and eventually, you will learn. Hindi mo alam, ang mga iniidolo mo ngayon, ikaw na ang susunod sa puwesto nila.”