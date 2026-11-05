Zeinab Harake's children legally take Bobby Ray Parks' surname

Bobby Ray Parks and Zeinab Harake with their children.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and content creator Zeinab Harake and basketball player Bobby Ray Parks have completed the legal adoption process for her two children, allowing the family to share the same surname.

In her latest vlog, Zeinab documented their emotional journey toward having Lucas and Zebbiana legally carry the Parks surname, describing it as one of the most meaningful milestones in her life.

“This video is siguro isa sa mga… sa lahat, lahat ng ginawa kong content since 2019, ito 'yung top one para sa akin,” she said.

She added that her priorities have changed over the years, saying her biggest dream is no longer about acquiring material possessions but having her family share the same surname.

“Lagi ko 'tong sinasabi sa mga vlogs ko, sa mga interviews ko, kung may pangarap ako sa buhay ko ngayon, hindi na material. Hindi na bahay, hindi na sasakyan, hindi na bag, hindi na kahit ano,” she said.

“Ang pinakapangarap ko talaga, 'yung goal ko sa life ko, is magkaroon kami ng birth certificate na pare-parehas kami ng apelyido,” she added.

Zeinab said the adoption process took a long time.

“Finally, after a long time of process… pupunta tayo ng NACC kasama ng mga bata dahil legally Parks na kaming tatlo! Period to that!” she announced.

The vlog showed Zeinab and Ray arriving at the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) office with the children. Staff members also cheered for the family following the completion of the adoption proceedings.

In another part of the video, the children introduced themselves using their new names. Bia said, “Zebbiana Harake Parks,” while her brother introduced himself as “Lucas Harake Parks.”

The family later flew to Japan to celebrate the milestone.

Zeinab and Ray tied the knot in 2025. Lucas is Zeinab's adopted son, while Bia is her daughter with former partner, rapper Skusta Clee.

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