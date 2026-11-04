^

Entertainment

'KMJS' apologizes to Paete woodcarver over ‘Gabi ng Lagim’ report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 12:03pm
'KMJS' apologizes to Paete woodcarver over â€˜Gabi ng Lagimâ€™ report
KMJS host Jessica Soho

MANILA, Philippines — “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (KMJS) has apologized to woodcarver Pio Fadul and the people of Paete, Laguna, following complaints over its Halloween special that allegedly linked the town's woodcarving industry to curses and misfortune.

The apology came after the Paete Sangguniang Bayan gave GMA Network and "KMJS" 15 days to address its concerns or face a possible declaration of persona non grata.

In a public statement, "KMJS" said it respects Fadul's work and the artistry of Paete's woodcarvers.

“Iginagalang namin ang husay at sining ni Ginoong Pio Fadul at ng mga mang-uukit ng Paete. Kaya nang makarating sa amin ang salaysay tungkol sa mga karanasang iniugnay sa isa sa kanyang mga ukit, nakipag-ugnayan kami sa kanya at sa kanyang pamilya upang makuha ang kanilang panig,” the program said.

KMJS explained that its November 1 report, titled “Ukit,” featured Fadul's works and his clarification that his creations were not inhabited by evil spirits.

It also said it interviewed the Paete Historical and Cultural Heritage Foundation Inc., which emphasized that woodcarving is part of the town's livelihood and faith and should not be feared.

The program clarified that the report focused on experiences associated with a particular carving and should not be taken as a reason to associate Fadul's other works or Paete woodcarving in general with evil elements.

“Nauunawaan namin na maaaring makaapekto ang ulat sa industriya ng pag-uukit sa Paete, at hindi namin layuning makasira sa tiwala sa kanilang sining at kabuhayan,” KMJS said.

The program added that it had reached out to the Fadul family to discuss their concerns.

“Nakikipag-ugnayan na rin kami sa pamilya Fadul upang talakayin ang kanilang mga alalahanin, at humihingi kami ng paumanhin sa kanila at sa mga taga-Paete sa pagkabahala na naidulot ng ulat.”

The controversy stemmed from “Gabi ng Lagim XIV,” KMJS' Halloween special aired on GMA-7 on November 1. The segment drew criticism from Paete residents over its portrayal of Fadul and his creations.

In Resolution No. 166, approved on November 3, the town council said the report may have created the impression that Fadul's woodcarvings were associated with curses and misfortune, potentially damaging his reputation and the town's carving industry.

The council also questioned the mention of Fadul and Paete by Lily guitarist Nathan Reyes, saying the identities of those involved should have been handled with greater care and proper context.

It further clarified that the town mayor and other local government officials had no intention of distributing supposedly cursed carvings to visitors, including gifts associated with the band.

The resolution cited the segment's reach on social media, noting that it had garnered approximately 870,000 views on YouTube and 1.1 million views on Facebook within 24 hours.

The council expressed concern that the report could affect public confidence in Paete's woodcarvings, potentially hurting local artisans, tourism and the town's economy.

Among its demands, the council asked GMA Network and KMJS to issue a public clarification and apology to the people of Paete and the Fadul family.

It warned that failure to address its concerns within 15 days could prompt another resolution declaring the network, the program and the personalities involved persona non grata.

Paete is known as the “Carving Capital of the Philippines,” with woodcarving forming an important part of its history, livelihood and cultural identity.

RELATED: Jessica Soho reveals greatest fear involves politics

 

KMJS

PAETE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atasha Muhlach&rsquo;s &lsquo;Bongga&rsquo; finale makes family proud

Atasha Muhlach’s ‘Bongga’ finale makes family proud

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Atasha Muhlach has taken her final bow as Annie Batungbakal in “Bongga Ka, ‘Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan, The CompanY kick off US tour with sold-out California show

Jose Mari Chan, The CompanY kick off US tour with sold-out California show

By Carlo Orosa | 12 hours ago
For Filipinos living thousands of miles away from home, Christmas is never quite complete without the familiar melodies that...
Entertainment
fbtw
What&rsquo;s the prize or price of wearing a crown?

What’s the prize or price of wearing a crown?

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Women have varied aspirations in life. There are those who see themselves as corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and advocates....
Entertainment
fbtw
Former 1D member Louis Tomlinson bares his vulnerable side in Manila concert

Former 1D member Louis Tomlinson bares his vulnerable side in Manila concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Nostalgia enveloped the Smart Araneta Coliseum as former One Direction  member Louis Tomlinson delivered a heartfelt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes reflect on marriage, parenthood in 'PBB' visit

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes reflect on marriage, parenthood in 'PBB' visit

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Marian Rivera considers her wedding to husband Dingdong Dantes one of the most memorable days of her life, saying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Five-decade-old murder of 'Salo' director Pier Paolo Pasolini reopened

Five-decade-old murder of 'Salo' director Pier Paolo Pasolini reopened

1 day ago
In the years since Pasolini died, theories have swirled about why he was killed, ranging from blackmail to a hit by the far-right...
Entertainment
fbtw
MAVX producer makes directorial debut with &lsquo;Buddy&rsquo;

MAVX producer makes directorial debut with ‘Buddy’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
MAVX Productions president and CEO Erwin “Lucky” Blanco never really planned on becoming a film director.
Entertainment
fbtw
InnerVoices releases 1st Christmas single

InnerVoices releases 1st Christmas single

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
For Christmas 2025, six-man group InnerVoices recorded a video performance of the popular Yuletide classic O Holy Night to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid&rsquo;s dream musical &lsquo;Kailangan Kita&rsquo; with Regine Velasquez set for 2027

Ogie Alcasid’s dream musical ‘Kailangan Kita’ with Regine Velasquez set for 2027

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
After seven years in the making, Ogie Alcasid is finally bringing his dream musical to the stage, featuring songs he has composed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben Siao, Yna Uy to represent Philippines at Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global in 2027

Ben Siao, Yna Uy to represent Philippines at Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global in 2027

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
It was a full-circle moment for seasoned model Ben Siao, who recently clinched the Mr. Chinatown Global Philippines 2026 title,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with