'KMJS' apologizes to Paete woodcarver over â€˜Gabi ng Lagimâ€™ report

'KMJS' apologizes to Paete woodcarver over ‘Gabi ng Lagim’ report

MANILA, Philippines — “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (KMJS) has apologized to woodcarver Pio Fadul and the people of Paete, Laguna, following complaints over its Halloween special that allegedly linked the town's woodcarving industry to curses and misfortune.

The apology came after the Paete Sangguniang Bayan gave GMA Network and "KMJS" 15 days to address its concerns or face a possible declaration of persona non grata.

In a public statement, "KMJS" said it respects Fadul's work and the artistry of Paete's woodcarvers.

“Iginagalang namin ang husay at sining ni Ginoong Pio Fadul at ng mga mang-uukit ng Paete. Kaya nang makarating sa amin ang salaysay tungkol sa mga karanasang iniugnay sa isa sa kanyang mga ukit, nakipag-ugnayan kami sa kanya at sa kanyang pamilya upang makuha ang kanilang panig,” the program said.

KMJS explained that its November 1 report, titled “Ukit,” featured Fadul's works and his clarification that his creations were not inhabited by evil spirits.

It also said it interviewed the Paete Historical and Cultural Heritage Foundation Inc., which emphasized that woodcarving is part of the town's livelihood and faith and should not be feared.

The program clarified that the report focused on experiences associated with a particular carving and should not be taken as a reason to associate Fadul's other works or Paete woodcarving in general with evil elements.

“Nauunawaan namin na maaaring makaapekto ang ulat sa industriya ng pag-uukit sa Paete, at hindi namin layuning makasira sa tiwala sa kanilang sining at kabuhayan,” KMJS said.

The program added that it had reached out to the Fadul family to discuss their concerns.

“Nakikipag-ugnayan na rin kami sa pamilya Fadul upang talakayin ang kanilang mga alalahanin, at humihingi kami ng paumanhin sa kanila at sa mga taga-Paete sa pagkabahala na naidulot ng ulat.”

The controversy stemmed from “Gabi ng Lagim XIV,” KMJS' Halloween special aired on GMA-7 on November 1. The segment drew criticism from Paete residents over its portrayal of Fadul and his creations.

In Resolution No. 166, approved on November 3, the town council said the report may have created the impression that Fadul's woodcarvings were associated with curses and misfortune, potentially damaging his reputation and the town's carving industry.

The council also questioned the mention of Fadul and Paete by Lily guitarist Nathan Reyes, saying the identities of those involved should have been handled with greater care and proper context.

It further clarified that the town mayor and other local government officials had no intention of distributing supposedly cursed carvings to visitors, including gifts associated with the band.

The resolution cited the segment's reach on social media, noting that it had garnered approximately 870,000 views on YouTube and 1.1 million views on Facebook within 24 hours.

The council expressed concern that the report could affect public confidence in Paete's woodcarvings, potentially hurting local artisans, tourism and the town's economy.

Among its demands, the council asked GMA Network and KMJS to issue a public clarification and apology to the people of Paete and the Fadul family.

It warned that failure to address its concerns within 15 days could prompt another resolution declaring the network, the program and the personalities involved persona non grata.

Paete is known as the “Carving Capital of the Philippines,” with woodcarving forming an important part of its history, livelihood and cultural identity.

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