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Entertainment

Odette Khan thanks Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes for hospital assistance

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 2:53pm
Odette Khan thanks Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes for hospital assistance
Odette Khan
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Odette Khan and her daughter, Claudette, have expressed their gratitude to Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes for helping them during her hospitalization earlier this year.

In their guest appearance on “Kay Susan Tayo! Vlogs,” Claudette recalled asking for financial assistance when her mother was rushed to the emergency room in February due to several health complications.

One of the first people to extend help was Marian.

“I asked for help. One of the first few people na nagpadala ng financial gift or help was Marian Rivera,” Claudette said.

She thanked the actress on behalf of her mother and acknowledged everyone who contributed to Odette's medical needs.

“From the bottom of my heart, Ms. Marian, taos-pusong nagpapasalamat kami ni Mommy O sa tulong. And I would like to thank everyone. Hindi ko man maisa-isa. This is my chance already, Ms. Sue, na magpasalamat sa lahat. You know who you are. Malaki man o maliit ang naibigay,” she said.

Claudette said the assistance helped them secure a guarantee letter and purchase a hospital bed and digital oxygen equipment for Odette.

She also opened up about the challenges of caring for her mother as an only child, particularly the daily expenses for medicines, diapers and a caregiver.

“'Yung mabigat talaga ngayon, Ms. Sue, being an only child. The everyday na pangangailangan ni Mommy O, the medicine, diaper and of course I have to hire a caregiver na may kapalitan si Ate Cora,” she said.

Claudette recalled telling her mother about Marian's financial assistance while they were still at the hospital.

She said Odette was frequently falling asleep because of the effects of her medication when she whispered the news to her.

When Claudette mentioned Marian's name, Odette reportedly opened her eyes before tears fell from them.

“Please tell Marian, thank you galing sa akin,” Odette told her daughter.

The veteran actress also became emotional during the interview as she personally expressed her appreciation.

“Marian, for whatever it is. Thank you so much. You were there. The help was there. I felt so good. Thank God. You did something beautiful in my heart. Thank you,” Odette said.

Claudette also thanked Dingdong, who, as president of Aktor PH, helped facilitate assistance for her mother through the Film Academy of the Philippines.

“And now pinoproseso ng FAP ang tulong nila for Mommy O. So gusto kong magpasalamat kay Dingdong Dantes. Napakabait na couple,” she said.

Odette was confined at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in February due to several health complications, including pneumonia, emphysema and edema.

Known for playing villain roles, the veteran actress appeared in films such as “Bar Boys” and its sequel, “Bar Boys: After School,” where she portrayed Justice Hernandez.

RELATEDMarian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes reflect on marriage, parenthood in 'PBB' visit

DINGDONG DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA

ODETTE KHAN
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