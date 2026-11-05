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Liam Neeson backs Meryl Streep as next Aslan voice

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 5, 2026 | 2:03pm
Liam Neeson backs Meryl Streep as next Aslan voice
Composite photo of Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson
AFP / Valery Heche, Geoff Robins

MANILA, Philippines — Liam Neeson has no issue with Meryl Streep voicing Aslan, even though he had no idea there was a new "Narnia" adaptation coming out.

The Irish actor famously lent his deep baritone voice to the lion deity in three film adaptations of C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" between 2005 and 2010.

The franchise never continued after "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," but the beloved book series is finding a new life through Netflix and director Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig begins her film franchise with "The Magician's Nephew," which is chronologically the first book in the series despite being one of the last ones Lewis released.

Many were caught by surprise though by the announcement that Oscar winner Streep would be the voice of Aslan, especially by those who grew up with Neeson's version of the character.

Neeson did not even know "Narnia" was getting rebooted, only learning about it in an interview with entertainment outlet Screen Rant while promoting his newest film "The Mongoose."

"I'm sorry, this is news to me... oh great," the actor said when the interviewer told him "Narnia" was returning to the big screen. He was then informed by his "Before and After" co-star who was tapped to voice Aslan in Gerwig's version.

"Meryl is playing Jesus Christ?" Neeson quipped with his deadpan voice, referencing how Aslan is viewed as a Christ-like figure. "Well, if you're going to make Christ a lady, nobody better than Meryl."

"Narnia: The Magician's Nephew" premieres in Philippine theaters on February 10, 2027 for a regular theatrical run before streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: 'The Magician's Nephew' trailer teases epic, colorful introduction of Narnia

ASLAN

CHRONICLES OF NARNIA

LIAM NEESON

MERYL STREEP

NARNIA
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