‘Never Forget’: Stars back Angel Locsin’s ‘Marcos is not a hero’ stance

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and director Dan Villegas answered affirmatively to actress Angel Locsin’s call to “#NeverAgain” and “#NeverForget” that former President Ferdinand Marcos “is not a hero” on an Instagram post on Martial Law anniversary on September 21.

In an Instagram post, Angel cited American philosopher, poet and novelist George Santayana’s famous quote, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

The quote was accompanied with the hashtags “#NeverAgain #NeverForget #MarcosIsNotAHero” that were on the top of Twitter Philippines’ trending topics Tuesday.

In Angel’s post includes art cards showing Marcos’ archival photos superimposed with labels such as “killer,” “berdugo” and “diktador.” A slide showed an example of a boy who was reportedly tortured and killed in front of his activist father under the Marcos regime.

In response, Villegas commented ““Yaaaassss queen!” to the post of Angel, the aunt of activist and human rights lawyer and activist Neri Colmenares.

Likewise, Gonzalez-Intal commented on Angel’s post with “#Tumindig,” referencing the social media movement instigated by artist Tarantadong Kalbo as protest against President Rodrigo Duterte and Bongbong Marcos’ ongoing bid for a Marcos to return to presidency.

Last week, after congratulating fellow Kapamilya star Toni Gonzaga on Instagram for reaching four million YouTube subscribers, Angel and Bianca were asked by Internet users for their reactions to Gonzaga’s viral Bongbong Marcos interview.

Gonzalez-Intal then replied by tweeting a photo of her statement that partly read, "My stand has always, ever since, been very public: #NeverForget and #NeverAgain."

According to her, as Toni's friend, she chooses "to reach out privately and dialogue respectfully, instead of 'call out' publicly."

