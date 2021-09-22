




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
‘Never Forget’: Stars back Angel Locsin’s ‘Marcos is not a hero’ stance 
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 2:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
âNever Forgetâ: Stars back Angel Locsinâs âMarcos is not a heroâ stanceÂ 
Actress Angel Locsin 
Angel Locsin via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and director Dan Villegas answered affirmatively to actress Angel Locsin’s call to “#NeverAgain” and “#NeverForget” that former President Ferdinand Marcos “is not a hero” on an Instagram post on Martial Law anniversary on September 21.



In an Instagram post, Angel cited American philosopher, poet and novelist George Santayana’s famous quote, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” 





The quote was accompanied with the hashtags “#NeverAgain #NeverForget #MarcosIsNotAHero” that were on the top of Twitter Philippines’ trending topics Tuesday.



In Angel’s post includes art cards showing Marcos’ archival photos superimposed with labels such as “killer,” “berdugo” and “diktador.” A slide showed an example of a boy who was reportedly tortured and killed in front of his activist father under the Marcos regime.



 










 



In response, Villegas commented ““Yaaaassss queen!” to the post of Angel, the aunt of activist and human rights lawyer and activist Neri Colmenares.



Likewise, Gonzalez-Intal commented on Angel’s post with “#Tumindig,” referencing the social media movement instigated by artist Tarantadong Kalbo as protest against President Rodrigo Duterte and Bongbong Marcos’ ongoing bid for a Marcos to return to presidency.



Last week, after congratulating fellow Kapamilya star Toni Gonzaga on Instagram for reaching four million YouTube subscribers, Angel and Bianca were asked by Internet users for their reactions to Gonzaga’s viral Bongbong Marcos interview. 



Gonzalez-Intal then replied by tweeting a photo of her statement that partly read, "My stand has always, ever since, been very public: #NeverForget and #NeverAgain."



According to her, as Toni's friend, she chooses "to reach out privately and dialogue respectfully, instead of 'call out' publicly."

 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANGEL LOCSIN
                                                      BIANCA GONZALEZ
                                                      DURING MARTIAL LAW
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin, Hidilyn Diaz, stars pour condolences for artist Bree Jonson's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Locsin, Hidilyn Diaz, stars pour condolences for artist Bree Jonson's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities took to the comments section of fashion photographer Mark Nicdao's Instagram posts to send their condolences for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 "#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
"#NeverForget, #NeverAgain': Bianca Gonzalez reaches out to friend Toni Gonzaga privately


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Amid the issue surrounding the interview of her friend Toni Gonzaga with Bongbong Marcos, Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses shares lessons from pageantry journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses shares lessons from pageantry journey


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kisses Delavin exudes confidence, intelligence, and beauty as she continues her quest to the Miss Universe Philippines 2...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars and director laid down what it is to love about the South Korean series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with