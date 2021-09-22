







































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
‘Love every inch of you’: Angel Locsin flaunts slimmer figure

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 1:03pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
From left: Angel in a June 2020 screengrab from her show "Iba Yan," Angel in an Instagram post on Sept. 21, 2021.
ABS-CBN/Released; Angel Locsin via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  “Remember to love every inch of you.”



Such was the reminder of actress Angel Locsin on Instagram as she strutted a more slender physique as a result of her 800-calorie diet and healthy lifestyle. 



Fellow celebrities such as TV host Raymond Gutierrez, actress Loisa Andalio and good friends Bea Alonzo and Dimples Romana, congratulated Angel for achieving her body goals.



“Sooo inspiring,” commented actress and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Dionne Monsanto.



 










 



Early this year, Angel revealed that she began her journey toward a healthier lifestyle through a “chef-curated and nutritionist-approved” 800-calorie diet program, which The Fast 800, a group of doctors, nutritionists and lifestyle specialists, defined as a "rapid weight loss phase" involving "eating 800 calories a day."



"The key to feeling satiated, while restricting calories, is to consume a moderately low-carb Mediterranean-style diet, rich in protein, fiber and healthy fats," the group said in its website



The British National Health Service (NHS) recommended such a diet plan "for obese and severely obese people who are managing diabetes, going to have surgery or preparing for fertility treatment."



The diet, NHS said its website, usually involves replacing usual food with low-calorie soups, shakes, bars, or milk-based porridge.



"Very low calorie diets are for adults who are obese and severely obese, defined as having a BMI (Body Mass Index) over 30 and 40, and need to quickly lose weight," NHS explained.



NHS, however, cautioned that such a diet program is not the first option for obesity management and should not be used routinely.



"Very low calorie diets should only be followed under medical supervision for a maximum of 12 weeks. Do not follow a very low calorie diet unless a (doctor) has suggested it to you."



RELATED: WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

