Bb. Pilipinas explains why Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International 2020 bet

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. on Tuesday officially confirmed the appointment of Samantha Bernardo as the country's representative to the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant on March 27, 2021 in Thailand.

"We extend our full support in her quest to win the first MGI crown for the country," BPCI posted.

Their formal endorsement comes after Samantha was announced as the Philippine bet through the Miss Grand International Facebook account last Friday.

Aya Abesamis is the reigning Binibining Pilipinas Grand International but is unable to compete now that she’s overaged, BPCI said in its statement, confirming fans’ speculation.

"[O]ur heart goes out to Aya Abesamis for being unable to join MGI 2020 due to age limit, caused by the delay of the MGI contest because of the COVID pandemic,” read the statement.

Aya, however, will retain her title and will pass down her crown during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant in April.

"We greatly appreciate both their efforts, perseverance and understanding, and wish them the best of luck!"