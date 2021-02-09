CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Bb. Pilipinas explains why Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International 2020 bet
Photo lifted from Samantha Bernardo's Instagram
Samantha Bernardo via Instagram

Bb. Pilipinas explains why Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International 2020 bet

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 7:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. on Tuesday officially confirmed the appointment of Samantha Bernardo as the country's representative to the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant on March 27, 2021 in Thailand.

"We extend our full support in her quest to win the first MGI crown for the country," BPCI posted.

Their formal endorsement comes after Samantha was announced as the Philippine bet through the Miss Grand International Facebook account last Friday.

Aya Abesamis is the reigning Binibining Pilipinas Grand International but is unable to compete now that she’s overaged, BPCI said in its statement, confirming fans’ speculation.

"[O]ur heart goes out to Aya Abesamis for being unable to join MGI 2020 due to age limit, caused by the delay of the MGI contest because of the COVID pandemic,” read the statement.

Aya, however, will retain her title and will pass down her crown during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant in April.

"We greatly appreciate both their efforts, perseverance and understanding, and wish them the best of luck!"

AYA ABESAMIS BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Willie the last to know?
Is Willie the last to know?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Justin Timberlake bashed anew over new Britney Spears documentary
Justin Timberlake bashed anew over new Britney Spears documentary
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The documentary, which was meant to explore the "#FreeBritney" movement and Britney's ongoing conservatorship, discussed how...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez bares mom Lotlot's role in love story with Rayver Cruz
Janine Gutierrez bares mom Lotlot's role in love story with Rayver Cruz
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
It was the case of "Mother knows best" for Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Laban, laban': Sexbomb Dancers sought NBI rescue from obsessed fan
'Laban, laban': Sexbomb Dancers sought NBI rescue from obsessed fan
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Members of pop group Sexbomb Dancers sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a complaint...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend
Angel Locsin tells Bea Alonzo what she did to please an ex-boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In Bea Alonzo’s YouTube channel, Angel and Bea played the game “Never Have I Ever.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The violin as instrument of solace
The violin as instrument of solace
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
Did you know that at age five, John Lesaca was enrolled at the UP Conservatory of Music and that was when he began playing...
Entertainment
fbfb
South Korea&rsquo;s first space blockbuster is 10 years in the making
South Korea’s first space blockbuster is 10 years in the making
By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Director Jo Sung-Hee: I was envious of Hollywood’s superhuman characters in their fancy costumes possessing what I’d...
Entertainment
fbfb
AOS continues to offer all-out entertainment
AOS continues to offer all-out entertainment
By Jerry Donato | 21 hours ago
All-Out Sundays turned one two Sundays ago and continues to level up its brand of entertainment. That is a collection of all-out,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'
Nadine Lustre denies being 'retokada'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Nadine Lustre insisted that she did not undergo any cosmetic procedure on her nose.
Entertainment
fbfb
Darryl Yap defends &lsquo;Tililing&rsquo; after psychology major Liza Soberano criticizes movie poster
Darryl Yap defends ‘Tililing’ after psychology major Liza Soberano criticizes movie poster
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with