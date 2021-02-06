Samantha Bernardo to represent Philippines at Miss Grand International 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Bernardo is representing the Philippines at the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant on March 27 in Thailand.

The announcement was made on the Miss Grand International Facebook account on Friday.

"Isang karangalan, mahal kong Pilipinas," Bernardo wrote on her Instagram hours after the confirmation.

She is a seasoned pageant contestant who placed 2nd runner-up at the 2018 and 2019 editions of Binibining Pilipinas. She was set to compete again at the 2020 edition slated for April.

The official confirmation described her as "an empowered woman from the Philippines’ Last Frontier, Palawan."

A graduate of Hospitality Management, Bernardo was a competitive rhythmic gymnast and the former president of Sining Palawan Dance Troupe.

Bernardo is the spokesperson for the Philippine Movement Against Malaria, a movement that aims for a malaria-free Philippines by 2030.

Miss Grand International was founded in 2013. Nicole Cordoves placed 1st runner-up in 2016, the highest placement for the Philippines in the pageant's history.