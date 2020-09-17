KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good
Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag.
Alapag family via YouTube, screenshot
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno, together with their kids, have left the Philippines for good to start a brand new life in USA. 

Jimmy's long-time representative Charlie Dy confirmed the family's departure.

"Yes, they’re waiting to board for L.A. (Los Angeles)," he told sports site Spin.ph.

Though the couple didn't mention their migration plans on social media, one of their recent YouTube video blogs was about moving out of their house.

"We'll be sharing with you where we'll be moving soon," LJ promised their followers.

 

 

People close to the couple also posted about the family's departure on social media. 

LJ reposted on her Instagram story a video taken by her brother Rob Ricafort where she can be seen entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with Jimmy and their children, Ian, Keona and Calen. 

"Bye ate! Love you guys!" Rob said in the video.

In an Instagram post, Rob shared a photo of the family before they boarded their plane for LA.

"Man.. I love you guys. It’s making me sad just thinking about this. I have no place to go to just to raid the fridge for food. No but for real with every single thing that has happened in my life you guys have always been there to guide me back. You guys have been 2nd parents to me growing up. There’s so much to say but it’s not a good bye. I’m excited for what’s in store for your family in Cali!" he said.

 

 

Scarlet Snow, daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., also posted on Instagram her farewell to her friend Keona. 

"Today is a sad day. My best friend @keonaskyealapag is leaving to go back to LA for good," Scarlet wrote. 

"I’m going to miss you my classmate, dancemate and gigglemate. Take care, ok, and let’s keep our promise to each other that we will always pray for each other. I love you!" she added. 

 

 

Jimmy recently posted his water baptism on Instagram. 

"The last 6 months have given me, like so many, time to reflect upon my life. This time has given me an opportunity to find ways to be better; a better husband, father, mentor, coach, and leader. But most importantly, growing in my Faith and walk with God," he wrote.

"My walk has just begun, but I have absolute trust and faith in His plans for my family and I. Excited for this new season and new chapter of our life. In these uncertain times, keep the faith. God’s got us," he added. 

RELATED: LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag lose 4th baby during lockdown

JIMMY ALAPAG LJ MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heaven Peralejo thanks ex Jimuel Pacquiao for defending her over money issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Jimuel Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao's son, defended ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo over claims that the young actress borrowed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Heaven knows: Geneva Cruz shares son's reaction to her men's magazine covers
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed how her son Heaven reacted on her magazine sexy covers.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapamilya stars dominate TV5's new entertainment lineup
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
With the new shows, TV5 aims of “(reawakening) the Filipino TV viewing habits that may have waned in the past few months...
Entertainment
fbfb
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin shuts down breakup rumors with Neil Arce
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin debunked rumors that she and fiance Neil Arce have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Carlo Aquino denies hiding baby from public, fears for future due to ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he and girlfriend Trina Candaza did not try to hide their baby from the publi...
Entertainment
fbfb
Madonna to direct own biopic
1 day ago
Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life -- and the final product should meet with her approval...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Kardashian joins celebrities in social media 'freeze' against hate
1 day ago
The collective, made up of nine associations, has demanded that Facebook increase the resources it puts into fighting online...
Entertainment
fbfb
What scares Lav Diaz
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
After winning awards in international film festivals, the latest in Venice, Lav confesses that he still gets nervous...about...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hayu brings reality TV content to Pinoy viewers
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
People tend to consume more content available on streaming, digital platforms these days.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with