LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno, together with their kids, have left the Philippines for good to start a brand new life in USA.

Jimmy's long-time representative Charlie Dy confirmed the family's departure.

"Yes, they’re waiting to board for L.A. (Los Angeles)," he told sports site Spin.ph.

Though the couple didn't mention their migration plans on social media, one of their recent YouTube video blogs was about moving out of their house.

"We'll be sharing with you where we'll be moving soon," LJ promised their followers.

People close to the couple also posted about the family's departure on social media.

LJ reposted on her Instagram story a video taken by her brother Rob Ricafort where she can be seen entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with Jimmy and their children, Ian, Keona and Calen.

"Bye ate! Love you guys!" Rob said in the video.

In an Instagram post, Rob shared a photo of the family before they boarded their plane for LA.

"Man.. I love you guys. It’s making me sad just thinking about this. I have no place to go to just to raid the fridge for food. No but for real with every single thing that has happened in my life you guys have always been there to guide me back. You guys have been 2nd parents to me growing up. There’s so much to say but it’s not a good bye. I’m excited for what’s in store for your family in Cali!" he said.

Scarlet Snow, daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., also posted on Instagram her farewell to her friend Keona.

"Today is a sad day. My best friend @keonaskyealapag is leaving to go back to LA for good," Scarlet wrote.

"I’m going to miss you my classmate, dancemate and gigglemate. Take care, ok, and let’s keep our promise to each other that we will always pray for each other. I love you!" she added.

Jimmy recently posted his water baptism on Instagram.

"The last 6 months have given me, like so many, time to reflect upon my life. This time has given me an opportunity to find ways to be better; a better husband, father, mentor, coach, and leader. But most importantly, growing in my Faith and walk with God," he wrote.

"My walk has just begun, but I have absolute trust and faith in His plans for my family and I. Excited for this new season and new chapter of our life. In these uncertain times, keep the faith. God’s got us," he added.

