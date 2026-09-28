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Business

Shakey’s Pizza ushers in business transformation

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2026 | 12:00am
Shakeyâ€™s Pizza ushers in business transformation
In a stock exchange filing, SPAVI said it is streamlining its leadership structure to strengthen execution and consolidate leadership in key business units and functions.
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MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI), one of the leading restaurant and kiosk chain groups in the Philippines, is making leadership changes as part of its ongoing business transformation to support its growth agenda.

In a stock exchange filing, SPAVI said it is streamlining its leadership structure to strengthen execution and consolidate leadership in key business units and functions.

The company has appointed Edwin Raymond Africa as SPAVI chief operating officer effective Oct. 1.

Africa will lead the consolidated Potato Corner business across international and domestic markets, as well as multiple corporate functions.

SPAVI said Yiow Tan, who currently leads its international business, would continue in his role until the end of 2026, after which the role will be dissolved as part of the organizational restructuring.

Africa previously served as executive vice president, corporate general manager and group business unit head at Century Pacific Food Inc., where he led key business units, innovation and corporate functions during his 11-year tenure.

Before joining CNPF, Africa spent over 22 years in various general management, marketing and brand management roles at Procter & Gamble, Nippon Paint and PepsiCo, both in the Philippines and across various Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Roy Marvin Quejada, chief operating officer and business unit head of Potato Corner, will be reassigned to lead Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar, as Dino Francisco, the incumbent Peri-Peri general manager, transitions from his role in SPAVI to pursue another opportunity.

SPAVI chairman Christopher Po earlier said 2026 is seen as a restructuring and streamlining year for the company.

“We’re really taking this as an opportunity, not letting a good crisis go to waste and restructuring. Closing underperforming stores, streamlining our corporate support offices, etc., so that when the crisis is over, we will have done the streamlining, and then our margins would return to what they were before.” Po said.

“It’s really taking this opportunity to do the housekeeping, and then so we look forward to better days,” he said.

SPAVI, the company behind pizza chain Shakey’s, top food kiosk chain Potato Corner, as well as brands such as Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar, R&B Milk Tea and Project Pie, ended the first half of 2026 with 3,074 units in its global network.

SPAVI
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