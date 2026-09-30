Sofronio Vasquez lends powerful vocals to ASEAN song

Sofronio Vasquez made his debut performance of the song alongside the Young Voices of the Philippines (YVP), delivering a stirring live rendition aboard the Wish 107.5 Bus.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from making history as the first Filipino and first male Asian winner of The Voice Season 26, Sofronio Vasquez takes center stage once again — this time lending his powerful vocals to “Seas Unbroken,” a new song celebrating unity across Southeast Asia.

Vasquez made his debut performance of the song alongside the Young Voices of the Philippines (YVP), delivering a stirring live rendition aboard the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The collaboration brings together two generations of Filipino performers: an internationally recognized vocalist and a new generation of young choral artists.

Together, they give “Seas Unbroken” a contemporary, distinctly Filipino sound.

Penned by Von de Guzman, the song was created in support of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship in 2026. Its lyrics draw inspiration from the seas and islands that connect Southeast Asian nations, building toward the song’s central message: “Seas unbroken, we are one.”

For Vasquez, the performance comes on the heels of his historic The Voice victory in the United States, which catapulted the Filipino singer onto the international stage. His rendition of “Seas Unbroken” offers another showcase of the vocal power and emotional range that captivated audiences during his competition run.

Joining him are the young singers of YVP, one of the scholar choirs of the Treble Choir Association of the Philippines (TCAP). The organization provides aspiring young performers with opportunities to develop their musical talents through rehearsals, performances and festivals.

The result is a meeting of voices that gives the song both star power and youthful energy.

“Seas Unbroken” carries particular resonance for the Philippines, an archipelagic nation whose identity is deeply intertwined with the sea. Its message also reflects the shared geography, history, culture and aspirations connecting ASEAN’s member states.

The song was unveiled as part of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” with priorities focused on peace and security, prosperity and people empowerment. The 2026 Chairship also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

But at the heart of “Seas Unbroken” is the music — and the voices bringing it to life.

With Vasquez leading the performance alongside YVP, the song becomes more than a ceremonial piece. It becomes a showcase of Filipino talent and a musical invitation for Southeast Asia to move forward together.

The Philippines formally assumed the ASEAN Chairship on January 1, 2026. (Contributed story)