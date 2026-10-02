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Entertainment

Epy Quizon, Ethel Booba lead cast of 'Last One Laughing Philippines 2'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 9:00am
Epy Quizon, Ethel Booba lead cast of 'Last One Laughing Philippines 2'
Host-comedian Vice Ganda
Vice Ganda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda will host a second season of reality comedy competition show "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines" featuring a new batch of contestants.

Participating individuals must do everything in their power to make their fellow competitors laugh without breaking a sweat or a hint of a smile.

The inaugural season saw stand-up comedian Chad Kinis beat the likes of Rufa Mae Quinto, Empoy Marquez, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Victor Anastacio, Negi, Tuesday Vargas, and real-life couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina to win P1 million cash prize.

Vice returns for hosting duties alongside original showrunner Randolph Longjas. Making up the season 2 cast are Epy Quizon, Chariz Solomon, Candy Pangilinan, Donna Cariaga, Esnyr, James Caraan, Ethel Booba, Pooh, Long Mejia, and Charuth.

All 10 will be housed under one roof for six hours where they must make others laugh while keeping a straight face.

The second season of "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines" premieres on Prime Video on October 30.

RELATED: Katrina Aguila recalls Jennylyn Mercado’s struggles as single mom amid Patrick Garcia tell-all

CANDY PANGILINAN

CHARIZ SOLOMON

DONNA CARIAGA

EPY QUIZON

ESNYR

ETHEL BOOBA

LAST ONE LAUGHING

LOL

LONG MEJIA

POOH

VICE GANDA
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