Epy Quizon, Ethel Booba lead cast of 'Last One Laughing Philippines 2'

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda will host a second season of reality comedy competition show "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines" featuring a new batch of contestants.

Participating individuals must do everything in their power to make their fellow competitors laugh without breaking a sweat or a hint of a smile.

The inaugural season saw stand-up comedian Chad Kinis beat the likes of Rufa Mae Quinto, Empoy Marquez, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Victor Anastacio, Negi, Tuesday Vargas, and real-life couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina to win P1 million cash prize.

Vice returns for hosting duties alongside original showrunner Randolph Longjas. Making up the season 2 cast are Epy Quizon, Chariz Solomon, Candy Pangilinan, Donna Cariaga, Esnyr, James Caraan, Ethel Booba, Pooh, Long Mejia, and Charuth.

All 10 will be housed under one roof for six hours where they must make others laugh while keeping a straight face.

The second season of "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines" premieres on Prime Video on October 30.

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