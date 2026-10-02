Ahtisa Manalo admits â€˜Red Crownâ€™ role was a challenge

Ahtisa Manalo admits ‘Red Crown’ role was a challenge

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on Oct. 1, 2026 shows Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo at noontime show "It's Showtime."

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo admitted that portraying her character in the upcoming film “Red Crown” has been a challenge, particularly because of the role’s emotional depth.

“Red Crown” follows 25 contestants competing in the 25th anniversary edition of the fictional Queen of the Islands pageant, where what starts as a glamorous competition turns into a deadly fight for survival.

As contestants are eliminated in fatal circumstances, they face betrayal, sabotage and fear while uncovering the dark system behind the pageant.

The film blends satire, comedy and survival-thriller elements, using familiar aspects of pageantry — beauty, rankings, scores, pasarela, competition and sisterhood — to explore the pressure to look and act perfect.

For Manalo, the project also marks an opportunity to explore acting beyond her experience as a beauty queen.

“Ito yung may challenge for me kasi layered yung character so it's my first one. I'm very excited for all of you to see kung paano ako as an artista kasi ako di ko din alam,” Manalo said.

The beauty queen shared that she attended several acting workshops to prepare for the role. However, she said one of her biggest adjustments was learning how to express her emotions naturally in front of the camera.

“I have a few acting workshops but I think more so for me it was getting used to showing emotions in front of the camera,” she said.

According to Manalo, being a beauty queen requires a different kind of presentation, where she is expected to maintain a polished image, while acting demands a more vulnerable approach.

“As a beauty queen it's a different whole scenario where you need to be polished, ito kailangan emosyon ang lumalabas and it's not something I'm comfortable with so ayun yung naging challenge ko,” she explained.

Despite the challenges, Manalo believes she shares several similarities with the character she portrays in “Red Crown.”

“I think similarities, parehas kaming we don't really care a lot how are we perceived,” she said.

When asked about the differences between herself and the character, Manalo admitted that she found it difficult to identify any.

“For differences, I think medyo similar ko yung character eh. Sa differences, alam mo I don't even think of it. That's how similar the character to me and I think it's on purpose because it's my first acting,” she said.

Manalo joins an ensemble cast composed of beauty queens and Sparkle stars, including Yana Aduana, Alethea Ambrosio, Ara Arida, Herlene Budol, Skye Chua, Faith da Silva, Michelle Marquez Dee, Haley Dizon, MJ Encabo, Shuvee Etrata, Gazini Ganados, Rein Hillary, Maika Kemmochi, MJ Lastimosa, Aira Lopez, Sanya Lopez, AZ Martinez, Ashley Ortega, Vanessa Peña, Sandy Riccio, Jade Tecson, Tarah Valencia, Yna Angela Uy and Yza Thalia Uy.

Also part of the cast are Michael De Mesa, Epy Quizon, Bianca Manalo, Vince Maristela, Roxie Smith, Christian Singson, Jay Ortega, Tim Yap, Pinky Tobiano, Cat Arambulo, Anna Magkawas and Ruffa Gutierrez.

Written by Kit Villanueva and Ken de Leon, “Red Crown” asks whether the contestants can set aside their differences and expose the deadly competition to the world after discovering the truth behind the pageant.

GMA Pictures’ “Red Crown” opens in cinemas nationwide on October 28.

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