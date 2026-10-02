^

Entertainment

Vic del Rosario gives update on Sarah Geronimo amid pregnancy buzz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 11:05am
Vic del Rosario gives update on Sarah Geronimo amid pregnancy buzz
Boss Vic

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Films producer Vic del Rosario Jr. addressed the long-running pregnancy speculation surrounding singer-actress Sarah Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli.

Speaking to entertainment reporters after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Vic did not directly confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors.

However, the Viva executive hinted that Sarah could return to work next year.

“Next year magtatrabaho na. 'Yun lang ang masasabi ko. Ayokong manggaling sa akin, pero parang alam naman ng mga tao na hindi siya puwedeng magtrabaho. Hanggang dun lang,” he said.

“Sa ngayon, e, hindi pa siya puwedeng magtrabaho... Next year, dahil ano, she’s enjoying her happy life,” he added.

Sarah is under the management of Viva Artists Agency, which is part of Vic’s Viva Entertainment.

The pregnancy rumors surrounding the “Popstar Royalty” have circulated for months, but neither Sarah nor Matteo has publicly confirmed that they are expecting a child.

Vic was also asked about reports that Sarah and her mother, Divine, have reconciled.

According to the producer, the mother and daughter never actually had a falling-out.

“Sila naman, parating ayos. Never silang nag-away. So, I think maling ano 'yon, hindi sila bati. Siguro lang, mas napa-publicize ngayon. Dati, parati naman silang nag-uusap,” he said.

“E, yung kay Matteo, I think by next year, ayos na siguro. 'Di ba ang lahat naaayos sa tamang panahon?” he said.

RELATEDSarah Geronimo sings duet with father for 38th birthday

SARAH GERONIMO

VIC DEL ROSARIO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Star Magic defends Patrick Garcia's daughter Michelle from 'hurtful comments'

Star Magic defends Patrick Garcia's daughter Michelle from 'hurtful comments'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Star Magic came to the defense Patrick Garcia's daughter. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Epy Quizon, Ethel Booba lead cast of 'Last One Laughing Philippines 2'

Epy Quizon, Ethel Booba lead cast of 'Last One Laughing Philippines 2'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
New season, new batch of contestants.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Geisler finally breaks her silence

Jamie Geisler finally breaks her silence

By Dolly Anne Carvajal | 1 day ago
If there were an award for Best Wife in a supporting role, Jamie Geisler would win it hands down. She shows how a wife’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Katrina Aguila recalls Jennylyn Mercado&rsquo;s struggles as single mom amid Patrick Garcia tell-all

Katrina Aguila recalls Jennylyn Mercado’s struggles as single mom amid Patrick Garcia tell-all

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Katrina Aguila recalled witnessing Jennylyn Mercado’s struggles as a young single mother, shortly after Patrick Garcia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro to 'pursue all remedies available' after Cornejo, Lee release order

Vhong Navarro to 'pursue all remedies available' after Cornejo, Lee release order

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Vhong Navarro will continue to pursue all available legal remedies and is prepared to fully accept the result of these p...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Direk Joey Reyes denies resigning from FDCP

Direk Joey Reyes denies resigning from FDCP

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Film Development Council of the Philippines  chairman and CEO Jose Javier Reyes has dismissed reports that he resigned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Be:First brings concert, EP to Pinoy audiences

Be:First brings concert, EP to Pinoy audiences

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Japanese boy group Be:First hopes that fans and new listeners will discover more of J-pop through its newly released ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Katseye, Megan Thee Stallion among Victoria's Secret 2026 performers

Katseye, Megan Thee Stallion among Victoria's Secret 2026 performers

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Megan Moroney and Tate McRae complete the all-women line-up of this year's edition.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Our last shot': Cinema '76 to close after a decade

'Our last shot': Cinema '76 to close after a decade

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The Cinema '76 Film Society announced that it would be closing its theater later this month.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with