Vic del Rosario gives update on Sarah Geronimo amid pregnancy buzz

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Films producer Vic del Rosario Jr. addressed the long-running pregnancy speculation surrounding singer-actress Sarah Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli.

Speaking to entertainment reporters after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Vic did not directly confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors.

However, the Viva executive hinted that Sarah could return to work next year.

“Next year magtatrabaho na. 'Yun lang ang masasabi ko. Ayokong manggaling sa akin, pero parang alam naman ng mga tao na hindi siya puwedeng magtrabaho. Hanggang dun lang,” he said.

“Sa ngayon, e, hindi pa siya puwedeng magtrabaho... Next year, dahil ano, she’s enjoying her happy life,” he added.

Sarah is under the management of Viva Artists Agency, which is part of Vic’s Viva Entertainment.

The pregnancy rumors surrounding the “Popstar Royalty” have circulated for months, but neither Sarah nor Matteo has publicly confirmed that they are expecting a child.

Vic was also asked about reports that Sarah and her mother, Divine, have reconciled.

According to the producer, the mother and daughter never actually had a falling-out.

“Sila naman, parating ayos. Never silang nag-away. So, I think maling ano 'yon, hindi sila bati. Siguro lang, mas napa-publicize ngayon. Dati, parati naman silang nag-uusap,” he said.

“E, yung kay Matteo, I think by next year, ayos na siguro. 'Di ba ang lahat naaayos sa tamang panahon?” he said.

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