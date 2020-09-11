KOREAN WAVE
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag lose 4th baby during lockdown
Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag
Alapag Family via YouTube, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag revealed that they lost their fourth baby to miscarriage. 

In the couple's YouTube channel, they opened up about the unfortunate event.

 

 

“Today’s episode is going to be a little different than previous vlogs. I know many of you have been following us on our previous announcements,” Jimmy started the vlog. 

“We were supposed to hear the heartbeat but then we couldn’t find one,” LJ said. 

“The doctor said it could be too early, because I have myoma. On my first appointment, the doctor was saying I had myoma in my uterus—not alarming because it was growing the other way, not toward the baby," she added. 

In her next appointment, LJ's doctor said to manage their expectations and open on the possibility that she had a miscarriage.

“I went back to the next appointment, hoping to hear the heartbeat but we still couldn’t. She (doctor) said we would do everything we could. She said, ‘Manage your expectations and be open to the possibility you can have a miscarriage',” the former actress recalled.

“They call it a miscarriage. I didn’t bleed at first. Pregnancy stopped, the baby stopped." 

Moreover, LJ found out that she had three small nodules on her thyroid.

"But because of this pregnancy, I found out I had three small nodules sa thyroid. I was given medication for that. If this pregnancy didn’t happen, I wouldn’t know that this was happening to me,” she said.

“And I think that’s what’s really important. If you are in your late 30s and early 40s, make sure to get your annual checkup. [We should] take care of ourselves as parents so that we’re around long enough to take care of them," Jimmy added. — Video from Alapag Family via YouTube

