Patrick Garcia breaks silence on Jennylyn Mercado breakup after 18 years

Patrick Garcia airs his side of the breakup story 18 years since his split with actress Jennylyn Mercado (inset) in an interview with Ogie Diaz uploaded on YouTube on September 29, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Patrick Garcia has opened up about his past relationship with actress Jennylyn Mercado, nearly 18 years after their highly publicized breakup.

Patrick discussed his side of the story in Ogie Diaz’s YouTube vlog uploaded on September 29, saying he decided to speak up after his eldest daughter, Michelle Garcia, became the subject of online bashing.

Patrick and Jennylyn began dating in 2007. In January 2008, they announced that Jennylyn was pregnant with their first child.

The couple separated a month later while Jennylyn was pregnant. She later spoke publicly about their breakup, saying she was not receiving emotional and financial support from Patrick during her pregnancy and was instead experiencing stress.

At the time, Jennylyn also said she was hurt by questions about the paternity of her unborn child.

Jennylyn gave birth to their son, Alex Jazz, on August 16, 2008.

Patrick has now shared his account of what happened, beginning with the discovery of Jennylyn’s pregnancy.

According to Patrick, they found out about the pregnancy together after he bought pregnancy test kits.

“So when she got pregnant, we found out together. I bought test kits, and then it was positive. So siyempre, nung nalaman naming positive, ako, medyo kabado. Medyo may halong takot kasi this was not planned, but ready to face it naman,” he said.

He said they informed both their families and managers before going to St. Luke’s Medical Center for an ultrasound.

Patrick recalled hearing their baby’s heartbeat for the first time and said they initially thought they were having a girl.

“I remember pa after going home from St. Luke's, Jen was thinking of girl names kasi kala nga namin girl,” he said.

The couple also publicly announced the pregnancy and, according to Patrick, appeared before a judge at the Makati Regional Trial Court because there was an intention to get married.

“Parang may intent kami to get married, pero hindi rin puwede kasi my sister [actress Cheska Garcia] was getting married at the same year,” he said, referring to the Filipino belief in “sukob,” or the practice of avoiding weddings within the same family in the same year.

Patrick said the pregnancy announcement was genuine despite their plans to marry not pushing through.

“But the announcement was real,” he said.

Paternity issue

Patrick said problems arose after the pregnancy announcement, when rumors began circulating about the paternity of Jennylyn’s baby.

“Kesyo, hindi raw sa akin. Kesyo nakita daw si Jen sa condo ng aktor, or I think mayroon din kay politician,” he recalled.

Patrick said he did not personally see the reports and considered the rumors part of show business.

He then recalled being interviewed for the now-defunct Sunday entertainment show “The Buzz.”

According to Patrick, he was asked a hypothetical question on how he would react if he discovered that Jennylyn’s unborn child was not his.

Patrick initially refused to answer the hypothetical question.

“Sabi ko, ‘Nay, hindi ko sasagutin yan. Pangit-pangit ng tanong,’” he recalled.

After being asked several times, however, Patrick said he eventually answered the question simply to end the interview.

“Mamahalin ko pa rin at tatanggapin 'yung bata kahit na hindi akin,” he said.

Patrick said the interview aired on a Sunday, although he did not watch the broadcast and was unsure how his answers were edited.

Two days later, he and Jennylyn had a taping for a cooking show on the now-defunct lifestyle channel QTV.

Patrick said they were fine during the taping but later had an argument over the phone after Jennylyn’s side saw the interview.

“Sabi sa akin, ‘Pat, bakit mo sinabing hindi sa iyo? That's unfair,’” Patrick recalled.

He explained that he did not mean to suggest that Jennylyn’s baby was not his.

“Sabi ko naman, ‘No, wala akong sinasabing hindi sa akin. I just answered the question na anong gagawin ko kung hindi sa akin. Hypothetical lang, pero wala akong sinasabi na it's not mine,’” he said.

Patrick said the interview became the main issue in their argument, although other disagreements also came up.

“Sa mga bashers na bina-bash ako, they hate me so much because they're saying na iniwanan ko si Jen. No, that's not true! Hindi ko iniwanan si Jen. And sa ibang mga bashers na nagsasabi na I was never there for Jen sa pregnancy niya, that's true. I was never there for Jen during her pregnancy, not because I didn't want to be there, but because she didn't want me to be there. So, ayun ang totoo. That's my story. This is the story I've been holding for 18 years na hindi ko sinasabi kasi, you know, baka makalimutan na lang. Baka, you know, move on na.

“But until this day, the words of Jen are haunting me, my family, and my daughter [Michelle]. People are hating on us too much, and I think it's unfair. That's why I'm telling my story. For me, hindi ako masamang tao. I'm not evil. Ayun 'yung nangyari sa situation namin. Ayun talaga ang nangyari."

“So I don't know how the conversation ended, but I know it ended na hindi kami okay. Unresolved pa siya,” he said.

Patrick said he had chosen to remain silent about the matter for years but felt compelled to tell his side after his daughter Michelle began receiving negative comments online.

He recalled Michelle asking him why people were criticizing her whenever she had good news to share.

“Daddy, why don't you tell your story? What really happened between you and your past?” Patrick recalled his daughter asking.

Patrick said he initially warned her that telling his story might not stop the criticism and could even make the situation worse.

Michelle, however, told him she was willing to accept that possibility as long as people knew his version of what happened.

“Daddy, it's okay, as long as they know the truth,” Patrick recalled her saying.

Patrick's interview with Ogie Diaz marks his most detailed public account of his breakup with Jennylyn since their relationship ended in 2008.

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