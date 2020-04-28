MOVIES
Actor John Lloyd Cruz
ABS-CBN/Released
John Lloyd Cruz tells Bea Alonzo: Govt should address not only hunger during General Community Quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — On leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz commended the celebrities that are helping to ease the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, but insisted that it should just be an extra help and the government should be the one at the forefront of helping people cope with the pandemic.

During Bea Alonzo’s Instagram Live video session wherein she aimed to teach her followers how to cook bagoong rice, John Lloyd shared his worry that people might have false hopes that someone will cook for them every day.

“Please don't get me wrong. 'Yung ginagawa 'nyo, 'yung selflessness 'nyo, 'yung appreciation ko diyan is beyond words. Hindi lang mawala sa isip ko 'yung posibleng false hopes… kasi 'di naman siya sustainable. Maiiwan 'yung tao na umaasa na bukas may magluluto, magpa-pack, magbibigay, magpapakain,” John Lloyd said.  

“Ano 'yun, ako na tumutulong, ako pa 'yung masama?” Bea replied.

“Ang sinasabi ko lang, dapat tulong lang siya. Dagdag. Kasi dapat may ibang bahala diyan, 'di ba? Hindi naman pupuwedeng aasa na lang lagi sa kabutihan ng kapwa. Dapat may nanggagaling sa taas, sa kinauukulan. Ilang linggo na kasi eh, parang sobrang tagal na nilang naghihintay,” John Lloyd said.

Bea agreed with John Lloyd, saying, “Hindi, totoo naman… Isang meal lang binibigay namin. It might not matter to you, but it matters to that person na naitawid namin ang gutom, kahit isang araw lang.”

John Lloyd said hunger can be appeased, but the people also have needs other than physical hunger. They may also turn sad, angry, afraid and face psychological, emotional and spiritual issues, which the government should also address.  

“Yun lang ang nakakalungkot… 'Yung gutom kasi, Bey, kayang mapunan eh… Kaya lang papaano pagka, paano 'pag hindi na lang gutom? Papaano 'pag takot na? Papaano 'pag malungkot na? Papaano 'pag galit na? 'Yung mga 'yan, 'di kayang tanggalin ng pagkain, ng tubig, ng relief ops. Paano 'pag 'yung loob na 'yung nagugutom? Papaano kung kaluluwa na 'yung walang wala na? 'Yun ang nakakatakot, gutom na nga ang tiyan, gutom na pati kaluluwa?” he said.

“Tayo, okay tayo, 'di ba? Eh 'yung iba, paano sila? Okay lang, 'di naman tayo ang dapat sumasagot diyan,” he added.

Bea recently cooked packs of bagoong rice for the frontliners of National Institute of Health in University of the Philippines in Manila.

