John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo bring 'kilig feels' with sweet online exchange

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo's recent social media conversation brought fans into a "kilig" frenzy.

On Instagram, John Lloyd commented on Bea's post in 2019, which started the exchange of comments between the two.



Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo, screenshots Bea and John Lloyd's Instagram conversation

"Huyyy @beaalonzo," John Lloyd commented.

"@dumpsitegallery 2019 pa tong post ko ah, bakit nagbbrowse sa ig ko?" Bea replied.

The on-leave Kapamilya actor reasoned out that he just accidentaly cliked the like button, saying: "Napindot lang."

"@dumpsitegallery may na-miss?" Bea teased her love team partner, while John Lloyd commented an emoji with a zippered mouth.

Bea replied "halata eh," while John Lloyd asked if "bawal ba?"

Bea then commented, "hindi naman" followed by "ay seen na lang. ganyan ka."

John Lloyd then commented, "tampo agad. Dm kita," to end their conversation.

Fans of the love team also commented on the thread, saying: “sana sila na lang.”

John Lloyd and Bea are teaming up once again for a project set to be released this week.

The love team announced separately on their Instagram accounts that they will be performing a work of fiction.

"Over the next week, we will be performing a work of fiction on Instagram. It is a love story and it is about these times. Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is intentional," the post read.

They captioned the post as “#unconfinedcinema” while tagging each other and director Antoinette Jadaone.

John Lloyd and Bea reunited last Valentine’s Day at an Art Fair Philippines event, when they did a live script reading of the film “That Thing Called Tadhana” with Antoinette, the movie's director.

