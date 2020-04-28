John Lloyd Cruz introduces son to Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz introduced his son with actress Ellen Adarna, Elias, to love team partner Bea Alonzo, and also to her followers in an Instagram live video last night.

John Lloyd joined the Instagram Live of Bea to the delight of their fans.

Related Stories John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo announce new project with Antoinette Jadaone

The love team brought a throwback night for their fans as they dropped some of their most memorable movie lines through the years, including those from their blockbuster film “One More Chance.”

John Lloyd then shared how much he appreciates that Bea stayed in his life despite the ups and downs.

“Nandoon ka nu'ng nagmahal ako, nandoon ka nu'ng nasaktan ako, nandoon ka nu'ng wala akong matakbuhan, nandoon ka nu'ng kailangan ko ng kaibigan, nandoon ka nu'ng kailangan ko ng kausap,” John Lloyd told Bea.

“'Pag binabalikan ko lahat ng 'yan, minsan, 'di ko na alam kung ano pa tayo… kung sino tayo. Pero okay lang kasi 'yung mahalaga 'yung nandoon ka. 'Yun lang, sapat na 'yun," he added.

Bea replied with "Anong movie 'yan?"

"Wala, gusto ko lang sabihin,” John Lloyd replied.

John Lloyd then took out an acoustic guitar and sang “You Are My Sunshine,” which prompted Bea to say that she misses her love team partner.

“Namiss kita,” Bea said.

“Nami-miss kita,” John Lloyd replied.

The Instagram live ended when John Lloyd’s son entered the room and the actor introduced Elias to Bea and their viewers.

Related: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo bring 'kilig feels' with sweet online exchange

John Lloyd also recently reunited with “Home Sweetie Home” co-stars Kuya Jobert and Nonong.

In Cinemo's Facebook account, Jobert and Nonong had a live chat where John Lloyd was one of the people who asked Jobert and Nonong.

“Puwede po ba akong magtanong kay Julius? Julius, ano ba 'yung pinaka-epektibo at saka paraan para patulugin ang isang baby?” John Lloyd asked Jobert.

“Sa akin ka pa talaga nagtanong ha? Ang pinakamagandang paraan sa isang bata ‘pag ‘di natutulog ay ipatong mo sa unan tapos paikutin mo nang dahan-dahan. Tapos patulugin mo na,” Kuya Jobert answered John Lloyd.

“Matatanggalan kami ng trabaho," Jobert jokingly added.

Jobert added that John Lloyd needs to put vaporub into his son’s eyelid.

“Well, ang pinakamagandang pampatulog ng bata ayon sa isang kaibigan kong komedyante rin, walang ibang solusyon diyan kung hindi vaporub. Tulad ng ginagawa ng ating mga magulang, lagyan mo sa talukap ng mga mata. Iiyak nang kaunti 'yan tapos sasabihin sa'yo, ‘I cannot see'.“ he continued to joke.

“Sabihin mo ‘You cannot see but you can sleep.’ Unti-unti siyang matutulog. Hihipan mo tapos sabihin mo sa kanya, ‘Anak, sorry mahal kita pero kailangan mong matulog.’ ‘Yun, ganoon,” he added.

Other questions from John Lloyd included, “Ano nauna, itlog o manok?” and “Meron po bang paliwanag kung bakit hindi mo mapigilan ang pagtiklop ng mga daliri natin sa paa 'pag tapos nang pag-ire mo sa kubeta?”