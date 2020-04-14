MOVIES
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in a script reading in Makati last Valentine's Day.
Antoinette Jadaone via Instagram, screenshot
John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo announce new project with Antoinette Jadaone
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actors John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo are teaming up once again for a project set to be released next week.

"Over the next week, we will be performing a work of fiction on Instagram. It is a love story and it is about these times. Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is intentional," the post read.

They captioned the post as “#unconfinedcinema” while tagging each other and director Antoinette Jadaone.

John Lloyd and Bea reunited last Valentine’s Day at an Art Fair Philippines event, when as they did a live script reading of the film “That Thing Called Tadhana” with Antoinette, the movie's director.

Related: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo poke fun at ex-lovers on Valentine's Day

Their last project together under ABS-CBN was the 2015 hit movie “A Second Chance,” a sequel to their 2007 film, “One More Chance.”

John Lloyd was recently seen in Cebu City when he obliged to a fan's request for a selfie. He was in his car, buying in a fast food chain, when he obliged the food chain crew member's request.

The photo showed that John Lloyd is seemingly staying in Cebu during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. His son's mother and rumored ex-lover, Ellen Adarna, resides in Cebu. Until now, there are no official words from John Lloyd and Ellen regarding the status of their relationship.

